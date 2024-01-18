Custom PC Tycoon Codes (January 2024)

Get the latest Custom PC Tycoon codes and build your own computer easily!

Build your own PC by buying customizable parts and then sell it for profit to purchase better parts. Repeat the process until you build the most powerful PC in the game! If you need additional cash and computer parts, redeem Custom PC Tycoon codes before they expire.

All Custom PC Tycoon Codes List

Custom PC Tycoon Codes (Working)

Supportive – x1 Nightcore Case

– x1 Nightcore Case FirstMilestone – x1 Free Part

– x1 Free Part LikePower – x1 Thumbs Up CPU

– x1 Thumbs Up CPU Fan Power – 2x Whoosh Cooling

– 2x Whoosh Cooling GamingDan – x2k Cash

– x2k Cash FluffyBunny – x1.5k Cash

– x1.5k Cash 5M visits – 2x Fusion cooler

– 2x Fusion cooler 30K Likes – x1 6Bit V0 CPU

– x1 6Bit V0 CPU 7M Visits – x1 SP 5CE Motherboard

– x1 SP 5CE Motherboard Lunar – x1 3000W Tiger PSU

– x1 3000W Tiger PSU 70K Likes – x1 Radon RT 6600 GTU

– x1 Radon RT 6600 GTU Chapter2 – x5k Cash

– x5k Cash GamerFleet – x15k Cash

– x15k Cash 120klikes – 5 minutes of all boosts

– 5 minutes of all boosts 60m visits – 10 minutes of all boosts

– 10 minutes of all boosts christmas2023 – 5 minutes of all boosts

– 5 minutes of all boosts newyear2024 – 10 minutes of all boosts

– 10 minutes of all boosts likeTheGame – 5 minutes of all boosts

– 5 minutes of all boosts 135kLikes – 5 minutes of all boosts

Custom PC Tycoon Codes (Expired)

How to Redeem Codes in Custom PC Tycoon

To redeem Custom PC Tycoon codes easily, follow the steps below.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

Open Custom PC Tycoon on Roblox. Click the Settings icon on the left side of your screen. Input a working code into the Enter Code text box. Click the Enter button to claim your free reward.

