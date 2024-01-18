Custom PC Tycoon Codes (January 2024)

Build your own PC by buying customizable parts and then sell it for profit to purchase better parts. Repeat the process until you build the most powerful PC in the game! If you need additional cash and computer parts, redeem Custom PC Tycoon codes before they expire.
All Custom PC Tycoon Codes List
Custom PC Tycoon Codes (Working)
- Supportive – x1 Nightcore Case
- FirstMilestone – x1 Free Part
- LikePower – x1 Thumbs Up CPU
- Fan Power – 2x Whoosh Cooling
- GamingDan – x2k Cash
- FluffyBunny – x1.5k Cash
- 5M visits – 2x Fusion cooler
- 30K Likes – x1 6Bit V0 CPU
- 7M Visits – x1 SP 5CE Motherboard
- Lunar – x1 3000W Tiger PSU
- 70K Likes – x1 Radon RT 6600 GTU
- Chapter2 – x5k Cash
- GamerFleet – x15k Cash
- 120klikes – 5 minutes of all boosts
- 60m visits – 10 minutes of all boosts
- christmas2023 – 5 minutes of all boosts
- newyear2024 – 10 minutes of all boosts
- likeTheGame – 5 minutes of all boosts
- 135kLikes – 5 minutes of all boosts
Custom PC Tycoon Codes (Expired)
Related: Roblox Rarity Factory Tycoon Codes
How to Redeem Codes in Custom PC Tycoon
To redeem Custom PC Tycoon codes easily, follow the steps below.
- Open Custom PC Tycoon on Roblox.
- Click the Settings icon on the left side of your screen.
- Input a working code into the Enter Code text box.
- Click the Enter button to claim your free reward.
If you’re interested in more Roblox tycoon games, check out our Secret Base Tycoon Codes and Roblox Pet Tycoon 2 Codes articles to get free rewards in these experiences easily!
Comments