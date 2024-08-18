Project Mugetsu Trello Link (August 2024)

Ready to get unique access to all information you’ll need on the game? Then you definitely need the Project Mugetsu Trello link, so you can access the board right away. By accessing the board, you be able to know all about the unique features and abilities in the game. Read on to access it!

Project Mugetsu Trello Link

Click here to access the Project Mugetsu Trello board. The board is currently online and in public mode, and this was last checked on August 16, 2024.

Luckily, with the board being public, you do not need to own a Trello account to access the board. Still, if you wish to create it, then that would mean you can add the Project Mugetsu board to your favorites to quickly access it from your dashboard.

What Is On The Project Mugetsu Trello Board?

Starting from a few tutorials and information on the main mechanics, the board moves on to information on the many clans you can select, such as the Urahara and Uryu, to the locations you can visit in Karakura Town. Each card will provide information on the clans, such as the their abilities and stats.

In other columns, you can find information on the NPCs divided between the locations. Each card will give you the basic know-how on the sellers, like the items they sell and their prices, or on the quests given out by the NPCs and their rewards.

In case that is not enough, the board will also give you precious resources on the enemies and bosses. For example, there are cards on Menos Grande and Gravitas, with health points and items that will be dropped upon defeating them. Finally, there will be many columns giving you the lowdown on the many weapons available, plus their stats, each race’s abilities, cosmetics, and even sword stances. Definitely a huge trove of information that should help you in this Roblox fighting game.

That’s all we have for you on the Project Mugetsu Trello link. For more information on the game, check out our codes guide. Otherwise, take a look at our article on Cursed Seas Trello.

