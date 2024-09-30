Muscle Race Simulator Codes (September 2024)

Ready to race against your competitors to see who’s the strongest? Well, in doing that you might need some extra wins and some cute bonus pets. Check out the latest Muscle Race Simulator codes then, and keep reading to find out how to use them and what your rewards are.

All Muscle Race Simulator Codes

Muscle Race Simulator Codes (Working)

RELEASE : 100 Wins

: 100 Wins hugesecret50: Huge Parrot pet

Muscle Race Simulator Codes (Expired)

There are no expired codes at the moment.

How To Redeem Codes In Muscle Race Simulator

Luckily, it is quite easy to redeem codes in Muscle Race Simulator. Follow these steps:

Launch Muscle Race Simulator in Roblox.

On the left side of the screen, you should find the Codes button (ABX).

Click on it, a text box will open.

Copy and apste the code you want from this page.

Click redeem and enjoy your rewards!

How To Get More Muscle Race Simulator Codes

If you want to get your hands on more Muscle Race Simulator codes, you should think about joining the developers’ Discord server. It might also be a good idea to follow their social media account on X. But also a great way of knowing all the latest codes? Checking back on this page often!

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

Many times, the problem with codes are typos. That’s why we recommend you make sure that you copy and paste the codes as they are from this page, without adding unnecessary spaces or typos. If the code still won’t work, then chances are it might have expired since publishing. Use them as soon as you find them!

