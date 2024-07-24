Monkey Raft Codes – Are There Any? (July 2024)

Monkey Raft is a roguelike boat-building simulator on Roblox where you guide a group of primates through the ocean, exploring tropical islands in your search for a new home. As with any roguelike, the game is randomized, and dying means starting over, so you may be looking for some help as you start. Here’s everything you need to know about Monkey Raft codes.

All Monkey Raft Codes

Monkey Raft Codes (Working)

There currently aren’t any active codes for Monkey Raft. However, we’ll update this article as and when any are made available.

Monkey Raft Codes (Expired)

There are no expired Monkey Raft Codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Monkey Raft

As there are no codes at the moment, we’re not entirely sure how to redeem them when they’re made available. However, we assume that the process will be similar to many other Roblox games.

Open Monkey Raft via the Roblox game page.

Head to the in-game store.

Scroll down to the bottom of the store page and find the codes section.

Enter a code and click redeem.

How Do You Get More Monkey Raft Codes?

We’ll be posting any codes for Monkey Island in this article as and when they’re made available. However, there are a few other places you can check.

The first of these locations is the game’s Discord server. As above, there currently aren’t any codes, but you can still find plenty of other information on the server, as well as an active community of players. However, you’ll need to verify through Bloxlink to access the server.

You can also follow developers Fullflower Studios on X (formerly Twitter). It’s possible that when codes are released, they will be published here.

