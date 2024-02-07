Military Facility Tycoon 2 Codes (February 2024)

Updated February 7, 2024 We looked for extra codes!

Running a full-out military compound by yourself is probably harder than running an ice cream shop. Though you won’t be using codes to boost your IRL business, in Roblox, that’s what they are for. Here is a list of all available Military Facility Tycoon 2 codes.

All Military Facility Tycoon 2 Codes

100THOUSANDMEMBERS : $1,000,000 Cash

: $1,000,000 Cash MYTYCOON2 : $70,000 Cash

: $70,000 Cash SPARROW: $300,000 Cash

Expired Codes

90THOU : $900,000 Cash

: $900,000 Cash TWITTERCODES : $35,000 Cash

: $35,000 Cash EIGHTYK : $800,000 Cash

: $800,000 Cash 70THOUSAND : $700,000 Cash

: $700,000 Cash 2MILPLAYS : $200,000 Cash

: $200,000 Cash 23SUMMERUPDATE: $230,000 Cash

How to Redeem Codes in Military Facility Tycoon 2

Follow the instructions below to redeem Military Facility Tycoon 2 codes:

Open Military Facility Tycoon 2 on Roblox. Click the Codes button on the right (it looks like a checkmark). Type in your code in the text box. Click Redeem to claim your loot. Close the Codes pop-up by clicking the same Codes button.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

A non-working code in a Roblox experience is probably the most common error you’ll ever encounter. If that happens, it’s probably because of one of these issues:

Expired codes – Most codes either have expiration dates or the developers disable them after some time.

– Most codes either have expiration dates or the developers disable them after some time. Already redeemed codes – In 99% of cases, redeeming a code more than once is impossible. Even if it is, chances are that it’ll be patched soon, so don’t count too much on that for unlimited cash.

– In 99% of cases, redeeming a code more than once is impossible. Even if it is, chances are that it’ll be patched soon, so don’t count too much on that for unlimited cash. Spelling mistakes – The most common error of all. Codes are often case-sensitive, long, and mix numbers, letters, and special characters. So, to avoid any mistakes, copy and paste the codes into the input field instead.

How to Get More Military Facility Tycoon 2 Codes

Clandestine, the developer behind this experience, posts the newest codes on their Twitter/X profile. There is also the official Discord server, but people there also post related to another game developed by Chronos Science Corporation, Escape.

If you want to scroll through dozens of irrelevant Twitter posts and Discord messages, then get ready to waste a bunch of time. Instead, you should bookmark this post. We keep the list of working codes updated, so just check once in a while to see whether any new codes have popped up.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards

Before you boot into Military Facility Tycoon 2, you should join the Chronos Science Corporation Roblox group. You will get an extra $15,000 cash, which is extremely useful in the early game when the resources are scarce.

What is Military Facility Tycoon 2?

Military Facility Tycoon 2 is by far one of the most complex tycoon simulator experiences you will ever get to play. There are hundreds, if not thousands, of upgrades, weapons, and systems for you to discover and use.

The best thing, though, is fighting other players and invading their bases. It’s punishing if you lose, but if you win, you get to shove your opponent’s face in the dirt. Fighting other players also requires a lot of strategy and planning, which is another great aspect of the game.

