Launch Into Space Simulator Codes (August 2024)

Looking for Launch Into Space Simulator codes? This Roblox game tasks you with creating a rocket to blast into space, incrementally upgrading it to beat your record. The early grind can be tough as you first spend resources on upgrades, so codes can be helpful. Let’s get into it!

Recommended Videos

All Launch Into Space Simulator Codes

Launch Into Space Simulator Codes (Working)

LAUNCHINTOSPACE: 1k Gems

Launch Into Space Simulator Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

Image Source: Roblox

How to Redeem Codes in Launch Into Space Simulator

There is a confirmed redemption process in Launch Into Space Simulator, that is fortunately quite easy. Here’s what to do:

Load into Launch Into Space Simulator from the Roblox game page.

Once you’re in a lobby, press the Shop icon and scroll down to the very bottom.

Be sure you’ve joined the developer’s Roblox group, and then paste a code in from our list.

Hit the Redeem button to see what you’ve unlocked!

How Do You Get More Launch Into Space Simulator Codes?

Conveniently, codes for Launch Into Space Simulator can be found within the game itself. The only active code is listed explicitly on the code redemption menu, meaning you can’t miss it. Alongside that, there’s a Roblox group and Discord server, both of which you should be in to snag more codes.

Of course, it would also be wise to bookmark this page and check back each time you play the game. We’ll manually scan for new codes and add them to our list when we see them, so all you need to do is redeem them. It’s as easy as that!

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

The most likely error here is that you haven’t joined the Roblox group as linked above. This is mandatory for actually using codes, so they won’t work unless you’re in the group, even if you’re typing the code correctly.

Alongside that, double-check that you’re inputting the code exactly as seen on our list. Roblox codes are often case-sensitive and need to be typed in exactly as seen in this guide. Therefore, we’d recommend you just paste them in directly.

That’s all for this guide! For more like this, check out the Type Soul Trello link, Weak Legacy 2 Trello link, and our Five Nights TD tier list. We’ve also got Kengan codes, Flex UGC codes, and Anime Ascensions Simulator codes.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy