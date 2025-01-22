Immortal Luck Codes (January 2025)

Updated: January 22, 2025
In the sea of RNG titles on Roblox, this one is definitely one of my favorite ones. With beautiful graphics and game mechanics, followed by extraordinary auras all over the place, your job is to discover a perfect one. To improve your chances, visit this guide often and use Immortal Luck codes whenever possible.
All Immortal Luck Codes List
Working Immortal Luck Codes
- LateHappyNewYear!: 10,000 Spirit Stones, 3 Luck Potions, and 3 Roll Speed Potions
- SorryForShutdown!: 10 Golden Pills, 5 Yin Yang Pills, and 5 Luck Potions
- SorryForDelay3: 5,000 Spirit Stones, 3 Roll Speed Potions, and 2 Yin Yang Pills
- SorryForDelay2: 5,000 Spirit Stones, 1 Luck Potion, 1 Roll Speed Potion, and 5 Golden Pills
- BattleUpdate!: 10 Golden Pills, 25 Red Pills, and 5 Luck Potions
- SorryForDelay1: 5,000 Spirit Stones, 1 Luck Potion, and 1 Yin Yang Pill
Expired Immortal Luck Codes
- There are no inactive Immortal Luck codes at the moment.
How to Redeem Codes in Immortal Luck
If you want to redeem Immortal Luck codes for freebies in less than a minute, follow our instructions below:
- Launch Immortal Luck in Roblox.
- Click the Menu button in the bottom-left corner of the screen.
- Choose the Codes tab.
- Insert a code into the text box.
- Hit the Claim button and enjoy your freebies.
Published: Jan 22, 2025 05:54 am