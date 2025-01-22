Immortal Luck Codes (January 2025)

Updated: January 22, 2025 Checked for new codes!

In the sea of RNG titles on Roblox, this one is definitely one of my favorite ones. With beautiful graphics and game mechanics, followed by extraordinary auras all over the place, your job is to discover a perfect one. To improve your chances, visit this guide often and use Immortal Luck codes whenever possible.

All Immortal Luck Codes List

Working Immortal Luck Codes

LateHappyNewYear! : 10,000 Spirit Stones, 3 Luck Potions, and 3 Roll Speed Potions

: 10,000 Spirit Stones, 3 Luck Potions, and 3 Roll Speed Potions SorryForShutdown! : 10 Golden Pills, 5 Yin Yang Pills, and 5 Luck Potions

: 10 Golden Pills, 5 Yin Yang Pills, and 5 Luck Potions SorryForDelay3 : 5,000 Spirit Stones, 3 Roll Speed Potions, and 2 Yin Yang Pills

: 5,000 Spirit Stones, 3 Roll Speed Potions, and 2 Yin Yang Pills SorryForDelay2 : 5,000 Spirit Stones, 1 Luck Potion, 1 Roll Speed Potion, and 5 Golden Pills

: 5,000 Spirit Stones, 1 Luck Potion, 1 Roll Speed Potion, and 5 Golden Pills BattleUpdate! : 10 Golden Pills, 25 Red Pills, and 5 Luck Potions

: 10 Golden Pills, 25 Red Pills, and 5 Luck Potions SorryForDelay1: 5,000 Spirit Stones, 1 Luck Potion, and 1 Yin Yang Pill

Expired Immortal Luck Codes

There are no inactive Immortal Luck codes at the moment.

How to Redeem Codes in Immortal Luck

If you want to redeem Immortal Luck codes for freebies in less than a minute, follow our instructions below:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Immortal Luck in Roblox. Click the Menu button in the bottom-left corner of the screen. Choose the Codes tab. Insert a code into the text box. Hit the Claim button and enjoy your freebies.

