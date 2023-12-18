How to Get Brazil Items in Blade Ball

One of the highlights of Blade Ball is that there are customizable effects. These occur as explosions when you help eliminate a fellow player.

Not to be fenced in with only the usual primary color explosions, creator Wiggity has also included Brazil’s flag color explosions to unlock. Though, these may take a little work to obtain.

How to Get Blade Ball Brazil Explosions

The slightly frustrating thing when it comes to Blade Ball is that you can’t just directly buy the explosions that you want. Instead, you need to work through the game’s loot box system. Though, this means that your chances of getting the Brazil items aren’t any higher or lower than similar explosions.

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

By simply playing Blade Ball, you earn coins to spend. These are different than Robux as they can only be spent in this specific game. Coins can then be taken to the Crates section of the lobby.

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

You can buy a Normal Explosion Crate for 80 coins, which guarantees you one random reward. The game also has an AFK area where you can just sit and let the game run while still earning coins if you don’t want to participate. For an easy way to get coins, following our Blade Ball codes guide can get you several hundred to start buying up crates.

The normal crates offer somewhat limited chances when it comes to rarity results. So, if you’d rather up your chances, the Premium Explosion Crates cost 50 Robux with better outcomes. For some odd reason, the items themselves don’t specify their rarity, so it’s hard to say if the Premium Explosion Crates are truly worth it.

While this isn’t an easy process, there are only so many explosions in Blade Ball, so you will eventually end up with the Brazil items. For more Blade Ball and Roblox coverage and guides, check out our links below.