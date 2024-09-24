Grey’s Murder Mystery Codes (2024-09-24)

Who dunnit, who is the killer here? That’s what you are going to find out in this exciting Roblox experience. But if you’re also looking to get some extra characters and rewards, then you might want the latest Grey’s Murder Mystery codes. Keep reading to find out how to use them.

All Grey’s Murder Mystery Codes

Grey’s Murder Mystery Codes (Working)

NERF : Dartbringer

: Dartbringer JD JD:

JD: CHR0MALUGER : Chroma Luger

: Chroma Luger BLACK : Luger gun

: Luger gun BI0BLADE : Bioblade

: Bioblade NIK : Nik’s Scythe

: Nik’s Scythe SEER : Seer

: Seer DEATH: Deathshard

Grey’s Murder Mystery Codes (Expired)

20KVISITS: Fang

Credits: 300 credits

CHROMAGINGER: Chrome Gingerscope

10KVISITS: Slasher

EASTER: Egg

PATRICK: Patrick Axe

How To Redeem Codes In Grey’s Murder Mystery

Redeeming codes in this game is definitely easy. Follow these steps:

Launch the game in Roblox.

Click on the Inventory icon (the crate) on the left side of the screen.

Find the codes text box in the bottom right.

Copy and paste the code you want.

Click redeem.

Enojy your free rewards.

How To Get More Grey’s Murder Mystery Codes

In order to get your hands on more codes for Grey’s Murder Mystery you might want to join the Roblox group of the developers to access the codes board and also follow their YouTube channel. But another great way to get all the latest codes is to bookmark this page and check back often.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

Many times, the problem is that when you copy and paste from this page, you might add some additional spaces at the end. Make sure to remove them and avoid rewriting the code, as that might add some typos that will also cause the code to not work. If you are sure you have typed it correctly, then the code might have expired since publishing it.

