Gensokyo Densetsu Codes (October 2024)

If you are a fan of Touhou Project games, then this unique RPG experience is definitely tailored for you. But in order to have an easier time playing it, you might want all the latest Gensokyo Densetsu codes. Keep reading to find out how to use them and what rewards you can get.

All Gensokyo Densetsu Codes

Gensokyo Densetsu Codes (Working)

A1FTGB : 200 XP, 2k Coins and 2k Jades

: 200 XP, 2k Coins and 2k Jades U6HAGT : 600 Coins, 1.2k Jades, and a 60 min boost

: 600 Coins, 1.2k Jades, and a 60 min boost TFASHV : 1.4k Coins, 1.4k Jades, and a 30 Min Boost

: 1.4k Coins, 1.4k Jades, and a 30 Min Boost HTUMG9 : 900 Coins, 1.8k Jades, and a 90 Min Boost

: 900 Coins, 1.8k Jades, and a 90 Min Boost BUGFIX: 3k XP and 600 Jades

Gensokyo Densetsu Codes (Expired)

There are no expired codes at the moment.

How To Redeem Codes In Gensokyo Densetsu

Redeeming codes in the game is really easy. Just follow these simple steps:

Open Gensokyo Densetsu in Roblox.

Skip past the intro.

Click on the “Code” button on the right side of the screen.

Copy and paste the code you want.

Click “Confirm” and enjoy your free rewards.

How To Get More Gensokyo Densetsu Codes

In order to get your hands on codes as soon as they are released, we recommend joining the developers’ Discord server. You can also join the Roblox, as the developers will release them, along with the Roblox page of the game. But of course, you can also bookmark this page and check back often as we will update with all the latest codes.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

Often, the problem with codes is because of typos. Be careful that you copy and paste the code you want without adding unnecessary spaces or characters. If still the code is not working, then chances are it might have expired since publishing it.

