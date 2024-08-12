Eternal Battlegrounds Codes (August 2024)

Hoping to redeem the latest Elemental Battlegrounds codes? This Roblox RPG focuses on perfecting the timing of your attacks, with an in-depth parry system that adds a veneer of strategy to the combat. To pay for extra weapons and skill upgrades,

All Eternal Battlegrounds Codes

Eternal Battlegrounds Codes (Working)

10000 likes : 1k coins and 25 gems

: 1k coins and 25 gems 9000 likes: 1k coins and 25 gems

Eternal Battlegrounds Codes (Expired)

7000 likes: 1k coins and 25 gems

5000 likes: 1k coins and 25 gems

3000 likes: 1k coins

2000 likes: 300 coins and five gems

How to Redeem Codes in Eternal Battlegrounds

Fortunately, the process of using these Eternal Battlegrounds codes is a very simple one. In fact, the process is the same on mobile, console, and PC versions of Roblox. Here’s what you need to do:

Load into Eternal Battlegrounds from the Roblox game page.

Once you’re in a server, press the three horizontal lines at the bottom-right of the screen.

Tap the Settings cog and scroll down until you see a code box.

Paste in a code from our list and then press Redeem.

Check the message that appears for details on what you’ve unlocked!

How Do You Get More Eternal Battlegrounds Codes?

You can easily find extra codes by checking out the Eternal Battlegrounds Discord server. Once you’ve joined, check the ‘updates’ channel, where codes are dropped alongside overall like goals on the game page. They also often come alongside patches and updates, so turn on notifications for that channel to ensure you don’t miss out. There’s also an X page and YouTube channel, where codes could well drop in the future.

Of course, you can also bookmark this page and check back with Twinfinite every time you play Eternal Battlegrounds. We’ll manually check for codes, adding new ones to our list and removing those that no longer work. It’ll save you the bother of having to find them yourself!

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

Unfortunately, the most likely scenario is that the code you’re trying to redeem has expired. This is incredibly common on Roblox, where coupons tend to have a short shelf-life and expire without any prior communication from the devs. The only way to avoid this is to redeem the code in question as soon as you see it on our list.

Aside from that, we’d recommend you paste codes in directly from our list. Most Roblox codes are prone to typos due to their mix of capitalization, special characters, and numbers. Even the slightest discrepancy will cause the code to not work, so a copy-paste approach is much more reliable.

