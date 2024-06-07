Player holding a chicken in Egg Empire Roblox experience
Image Source: Chickens Inc
Roblox Egg Empire Codes (June 2024)

Egg farm goes brrrrrrrrrr.
Ever wanted to run your own chicken farm? Well, starting it in real life is quite troublesome, but in Roblox, it’s actually pretty easy. However, having some initial cash can go a long way in boosting your initial egg output. What will surely help you with that are the Egg Empire codes we sorted just below!

All Working Egg Empire Codes

  • 1KLIKES: 25 Gold Eggs (New)
  • RELEASE: 10 Gold Eggs (New)

Expired Egg Empire Codes

  • There are no expired codes at the moment.

How to Redeem Codes in Roblox Egg Empire

Codes redemption menu location in Egg Empire Roblox experience
Image Source: Chickens Inc via Twinfinite
  1. Open Egg Empire on Roblox.
  2. Progress the tutorial to reveal the HUD.
  3. Open the Shop on the left.
  4. Click on Codes in the bottom right of the window that pops up.
  5. Enter your code into the text field.
  6. Click Redeem to claim the freebies.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

  • Expired codes: The developer rarely specifies expiration dates for codes, and they can expire suddenly. So, redeem them as soon as you find them to avoid that.
  • Spelling errors: Codes for this experience aren’t case-sensitive, but they can be pretty long and tricky to spell. To avoid making spelling mistakes, copy-paste the codes instead.
  • Already claimed codes: There are very few experiences where you can redeem a code more than once. If that happens in Egg Empire, you’ll get an in-game notification.

Where to Find Egg Empire Codes

The best place to look for codes is the official Discord server. It has codes, sneak peeks, news, and a really helpful community. Also, on the game’s store page, you’ll find links to Gaming Dan’s YouTube channel and MushyRB’s Twitter/X profile, but neither of those really contain codes.

Anyway, that is all you should know about codes for the Egg Empire Roblox experience and how to claim them in-game. If you need codes for other titles, be sure to check out the Roblox section of our website. There are lists there for all the most popular ones, including Anime Defenders, Highschool Hoops, and Midnight Chasers.

