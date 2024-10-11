Balthazar Codes (October 2024)

Updated: October 11, 2024 Searched for new codes.

Hit Play and embrace the chaos! Balthazar will teach you everything you need to know about fast-paced PvP games. This fantastic title offers tons of weapons, but to equip the best ones, you have to fight like never before. So, before you enter the arena, make sure to master all controls.

Here, money does not come easily, and that’s why we did our best to find the latest Balthazar codes. Use them to gain extra cash, and make sure to redeem them before they expire. If you’re interested in a similar game where you can get many free rewards, visit our Sword Duels codes article to find codes.

All Balthazar Codes List

Balthazar Codes (Working)

Updateee : A$25 and $500

: A$25 and $500 ALPHA: A$89 and $889

Balthazar Codes (Expired)

Sorry

pre–alpha

FixPing

10K_LIKES

How to Redeem Codes in Balthazar

Redeeming codes in Balthazar is simple. Follow our short guide below:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Balthazar on Roblox and complete the tutorial. Insert a code into the Redeem Code textbox on the right side. Hit Enter to claim rewards.

How to Get More Balthazar Codes

You can always revisit this article for the latest Balthazar codes, so hit CTRL+D on your keyboard to bookmark it. We search for new codes regularly, and we update our list as soon as they’re dropped.

If you want to find out other game-related info and stay in the loop with future updates, you can join the developer’s Team Quasar Roblox group or the BALTHAZAR Discord server.

Why Are My Balthazar Codes Not Working?

Balthazar codes usually include numbers, special symbols, and letters, which means that typos can happen to anyone. Make sure to double-check your spelling every time before entering a code, or just try copying the code you want to use and pasting it straight into the game to save yourself some time.

Also, make sure to use these codes promptly, as they tend to expire after just a few days, sometimes even sooner.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in Balthazar

Balthazar codes are the best way to grab freebies quickly, but they are not the only source for prizes. Check the right side of your screen for the AFK rewards and the Daily Spins icons for more diverse gifts. Besides that, you can also join the Discord linked above to take part in giveaways or special events.

What Is Balthazar?

Balthazar is a Soulslike Roblox PvP game in which you must prove your combat skills as soon as you enter a merciless battleground. Learn all controls, participate in various events to gain experience, complete quests, and challenge everyone in this chaotic battle experience. For extra money, check this guide often to grab the latest codes.

If you want to test your combat skills in other Roblox games that also offer a ton of freebies, head over to our dedicated Roblox Codes section!

