Aqua Racer Codes (July 2024)

Ready to compete against other players in a series of exciting aquatic trials and sports? Well, you might want some help, so here our all the latest Aqua Racer codes. If you want to find out how to use them and what they do, just keep reading!

Aqua Racer Codes (Working)

1klikes_3fJ7 : Epic Golden Potion, Epic Luck Potion, and Epic Win Boost Potion

: Epic Golden Potion, Epic Luck Potion, and Epic Win Boost Potion 500likes_strf : Epic Luck Potion and Epic Win Boost Potion

: Epic Luck Potion and Epic Win Boost Potion NewUpdate: x500 Wins

Aqua Racer Codes (Expired)

There are no expired codes at the moment.

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

How to Redeem Aqua Racer Codes

Here’s how you can use new codes to get rewards in Aqua Racer.

Open Aqua Racer on Roblox.

Find the Codes button, on the right of the menu.

Click on it.

A text box will open. Copy and paste the code in it.

Click “Verify”.

Enjoy your free rewards!

How to Get More Aqua Racer Codes

If you want to get your hands on all the latest Aqua Racer codes, you might want to join the developers’ Discord server, or also follow their X account. But of course, another great way to receive all the latest codes in a timely manner is by bookmarking this page and checking back often.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

Sometimes, the codes may not work due to typos, so always make sure that you are copying and pasting them as they are, without any modifications. Another possible reason is that the codes might have expired since the time of writing.

