Anime Strikers Simulator codes
Image Source: Astound Studios
Roblox

Anime Strikers Simulator Codes (April 2024)

Come on pirate. There's free loot to take!
Aleksa Stojković
Published: Apr 19, 2024 10:00 am

Updated: April 19, 2024

We found codes!

Are you searching for Anime Strikers Simulator codes? We have been doing that, too, so you don’t have to. We’ve collected them all and put them in a neat list just below, so get to them pronto and start redeeming them for freebies.

All Anime Strikers Simulator Codes List

Working Codes

  • TenThousandVisits: Yen Potion, Drops Potion (New)
  • OneHunderedConcurrent: Strength Potion, Yen Potion, Luck Potion, Drops Potion (New)
  • Release: Strength Potion, Yen Potion, Luck Potion, Drops Potion (New)
  • TwoFiftyLikes: Strength Potion, Luck Potion (New)
  • HunderedLikes: Yen Potion, Drops Potion (New)
  • ThreeHunderedCCU: Strength Potion, Luck Potion, Drops Potion (New)
  • PollCode: Strength Potion, Luck Potion (New)
  • ReleaseShutdowns: Strength Potion, Luck Potion (New)
  • NewQuests: Strength Potion, Luck Potion (New)

Expired Codes

  • There are no expired codes right now.

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Strikers Simulator

Codes redemption menu in Anime Strikers Simulator Roblox experience
Image Source: Astound Studios via Twinfinite
Codes redemption menu in Anime Strikers Simulator Roblox experience
Image Source: Astound Studios via Twinfinite
Codes redemption menu in Anime Strikers Simulator Roblox experience
Image Source: Astound Studios via Twinfinite

Follow the instructions below to redeem Anime Strikers Simulator codes:

  1. Open Anime Strikers Simulator on Roblox.
  2. Enter the Shop using the cart button on the left.
  3. Scroll down to the Codes section.
  4. Type in your code in the text box.
  5. Click on Redeem to claim your freebies.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

Codes in this experience are case-sensitive, so if you’re typing them out yourself, chances are that you’ll make a spelling mistake at some point. Instead, it’s much better to copy and paste the codes into the input field. Plus, that method is much quicker if you’re on PC.

How to Get More Anime Strikers Simulator Codes?

If you want to look for codes yourself, go to the Anime Strikers Simulator Discord server. Skip the devs’ Twitter profile because it’s bait, and there is nothing there. Also, since we check for codes regularly, you might just be better off bookmarking this post instead. That way, you won’t have to waste as much time, plus you won’t be bothered by irrelevant Discord notifications.

Other Ways to Get Rewards in Anime Strikers Simulator

Playtime rewards menu in Anime Strikers Simulator Roblox experience
Image Source: Astound Studios via Twinfinite
Playtime rewards menu in Anime Strikers Simulator Roblox experience
Image Source: Astound Studios via Twinfinite
Playtime rewards menu in Anime Strikers Simulator Roblox experience
Image Source: Astound Studios via Twinfinite

Since Anime Strikers Simulator is mostly an idle experience, you’ll want to get as much out of it with as little effort as possible. To do that, make sure to redeem the timed rewards every two hours, then leave the game and come back in to reset the timer.

That’s all we have on Anime Strikers Simulator codes. For more articles like this one, pay a visit to the Roblox codes section here on Twinfinite. We’ve got lists for all the most popular Roblox titles, where those free boosts and currency can really speed up your progress.

Also, if you like idle experiences like this one, I suggest you check out Pet Racer Simulator. It has somewhat different mechanics but the fun you can have while playing it is borderline infinite.

