Here Are All of the Roblox Guess the Emoji Answers (2024)

Emojis galore.

End Stage of Roblox Guess the Emoji Image Source: Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

The ‘Guess The ??’ series on Roblox features several fun games, including Guess The Maths, Guess the Emoji, Guess The Sports, and many more. In this guide, we’ll show you all the answers to Roblox’s Guess the Emoji to help you achieve a rare trophy.

All Roblox Guess the Emoji Answers

To complete the Guess the Emoji game in Roblox, you must finish 195 levels by inputting a word based on two emojis. For example, the first stage showcases two different icons of a sun and glasses; therefore, the answer is ‘sunglasses.’ You’ll also immediately receive the Welcome trophy once you start the game to commemorate your quiz journey.

If you are stuck on a particular word, here are all the answers for each level in chronological order:

  1. Sunglasses
  2. Burger King
  3. Cry Baby
  4. Cornbread
  5. Cowbell
  6. Lemon Cake
  7. Beach House
  8. World Cup
  9. Fireman
  10. Time Bomb
  11. Toilet Paper
  12. Spiderman
  13. American Football
  14. Low Battery
  15. Flag Ship
  16. Rice Cake
  17. French Fries
  18. Gun Fire
  19. Book Lover
  20. Rain Boots
  21. Catfish
  22. Apple Pie
  23. Fire Truck
  24. Nose Ring
  25. Door Lock
  26. Angry Bird
  27. Cookie Monster
  28. Red Bull
  29. Good Luck
  30. Bullseye
  31. Bookworm
  32. Snowman
  33. Keyhole
  34. Sleepwalk
  35. Water Ski
  36. Love Song
  37. Cold Feet
  38. Forest Fire
  39. Lockscreen
  40. Bad Luck
  41. Spiderweb
  42. Gift Tag
  43. Baby Bottle
  44. Itunes
  45. House Party
  46. Love Boat
  47. French Toast
  48. Cowboy
  49. Lovebird
  50. Black Cat
  51. Rocket Fuel
  52. Candy Apple
  53. Rainbow
  54. Sunflower
  55. Starfish
  56. Corndog
  57. Baby Talk
  58. Home Run
  59. Baby Shower
  60. TV Star
  61. Paper Boy
  62. Snow Angel
  63. Chicken Soup
  64. Dinner Time
  65. Sad Song
  66. Carpool
  67. Keynote
  68. Air Gun
  69. Batman
  70. Blackbird
  71. Stop Watch
  72. Birthday Song
  73. Moonlight
  74. Church Bell
  75. Ski Glasses
  76. Game Time
  77. Circus Clown
  78. Snow Ball
  79. Tool Box
  80. Starlight
  81. Chocolate Milk
  82. Hotmail
  83. Thunderstorm
  84. Easter Egg
  85. Popstar
  86. Starbucks
  87. Bus Stop
  88. Baby Steps
  89. 7 Up
  90. Catwoman
  91. Hot Chocolate
  92. Water Gun
  93. Wedding Ring
  94. Family Photo
  95. Doorbell
  96. Hammer Time
  97. World Peace
  98. Moonfish
  99. Wedding Date
  100. Ski Pants
  101. Cherry Red
  102. Happy Family
  103. Lamb Chop
  104. Sunbath
  105. Water Boy
  106. New York
  107. Candy Corn
  108. Tomato Soup
  109. Love Sick
  110. City Light
  111. Newspaper
  112. Candle Light
  113. Flag Football
  114. Light House
  115. Apple ID
  116. Moonwalk
  117. Pizza Hut
  118. Keychain
  119. Music Box
  120. Movie Star
  121. Fire House
  122. Banana Bread
  123. Arm Wrestling
  124. Meatball
  125. Love Letter
  126. Paintball
  127. Piggy Bank
  128. Phone Book
  129. Hot Dog
  130. Car Wash
  131. Wedding Cake
  132. Ear Candy
  133. Honeymoon
  134. Fire Alarm
  135. Cornflakes
  136. Endgame
  137. House Cat
  138. Christmas Gift
  139. Shoe Horn
  140. Shellfish
  141. Honey Bear
  142. Fisherman
  143. Family Tree
  144. Pizza Box
  145. Bomb Shell
  146. Sweetheart
  147. Car Alarm
  148. Money Tree
  149. Party Bus
  150. Cashback
  151. Blue Moon
  152. Music Video
  153. Blowfish
  154. Electric Guitar
  155. Mail Box
  156. Back Fire
  157. Fire Ant
  158. Hashtag
  159. Chocolate Cake
  160. Goat Milk
  161. American Pie
  162. Baby Girl
  163. Game Day
  164. Popcorn
  165. Eyeball
  166. Pumpkin Pie
  167. Sunlight
  168. Music Video
  169. Lucky Star
  170. Gameboy
  171. Fish Soup
  172. Recycle Paper
  173. Milkshake
  174. Eiffel Tower
  175. Honey Bee
  176. Cherry Tomato
  177. Golf Ball
  178. Dropbox
  179. Write Down
  180. No Luck
  181. Seagull
  182. Zombie
  183. Wind Surf
  184. Happy Birthday
  185. Dead Battery
  186. Be Cool
  187. Low Key
  188. Hello Kitty
  189. Melon Ball
  190. Aliens
  191. Facebook
  192. Graduation Day
  193. Highfive
  194. Rockstar
  195. Game Over

After you input the last word in Guess the Emoji, you’ll receive the rare Roblox ‘Finished’ trophy badge. At this point, players can explore the end stages by celebrating with the NPCs or visiting the VIP room to unlock tools. You can also restart the game to experience it all over again via the Rebirth button at the last stage’s left corner and help other players with the puzzles.

Roblox Guess the Emoji Completion
Image Source: Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

When players restart their journey, there will only be one difficulty level to choose from (Normal), but there may be more advanced levels in the near future. Additionally, you can invite a friend in your next playthrough by placing your character on top of the button on the left side of the starting area and sending them a request. The other button to the right features Game Passes that can be useful, including access to the V.I.P. destination at the end.

There haven’t been any new changes to Roblox Guess the Emoji, with the most recent update in September 2023. Fortunately, you can still entertain yourself with other guessing games, including quizzes on food and logos.

However, if you want to get more exclusive items, you must exchange Robox to unlock them. You can check out our How to Get Robux Fast guide to obtain these more easily.

Now that you know all the Guess the Emoji answers, you can discover other titles in the game, including the best Roblox FPS games. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for even more content.

