All Stardust Odyssey Codes (August 2023)

If you’re looking for manga-inspired experiences that remind you of Your Bizarre Adventure or A Universal Time, then Stardust Odyssey over on Roblox is just the ticket. With its addictive sandbox gameplay and fun-packed real-time combat, Subz’s Empires’ latest anime adventure is an enjoyable title to while away the hours. For those on the hunt for all the Stardust Odyssey codes, you’re in the perfect place. Let’s get this show on the road!

All Working Stardust Odyssey Codes

These are all the active codes you can use to redeem in-game freebies at the moment:

RELEASE – 500 Stardust

– 500 Stardust Sorryfordelay – 750 Stardust

All Expired Codes

As the game is so new, there are currently no inactive, invalid codes yet.

How to Redeem Codes

Redeeming in-game codes is a breeze on Roblox. If you’re unsure, though, simply follow these steps:

First of all, boot up Stardust Odyssey on Roblox.

Then, tap on the Setting icon in the bottom right-hand corner (as highlighted in the image below).

Next, tap on the ‘Codes’ button in the list of settings.

Finally, in the text box provided, type in a working code from the list above. Make sure the words are spelt correctly. Do note that codes in this game are case-sensitive.

Hit ‘Redeem’ and the freebies will be added to your account. You’re welcome!

And with that, we wrap up our guide on all the Stardust Odyssey codes.