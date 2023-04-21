Lifeweaver Buffs Revealed By Overwatch 2 Devs For April 25 Update
Welp, he lasted a little over one week.
Lifeweaver has had mixed reviews since his release in Overwatch 2, alongside the launch of Season 4. While many players have recognized his playmaking potential and the perks to his unique abilities, other players have been struggling to get full enjoyment from the brand new Support Hero due to the weaker side of his kit and significantly troubling control binds, particularly for controller and console players.
Thankfully, the Overwatch team has been very open to listening to player feedback regarding Lifeweaver’s debut. It was mentioned that players could expect some upcoming changes to Lifeweaver that would most likely equal a buff to his character. After the previously announced movement changes to ease the pain of those on controller and console circulated the community, the devs have also gone on to explain the upcoming buffs to Lifeweaver and his kit, set to be implemented on 25 April 2023.
Popular Overwatch 2 news and leaks channel OWCavalry has summarized the details announced by Aaron Keller in their Twitter post. Take a look for yourself below:
This is quite a significant buff on paper, with his Healing Blossom ammo being raised from 12 ammo to 20 and his movement slow activating 1 second after a full charge of Healing Blossom. Hopefully, this should help boost Lifeweaver’s healing output without increasing the amount of heals he has per charge, so we’ll have to wait and see how this operates in-game.
Thorn Volley has also had the spread reduced, meaning Lifeweaver will be able to take better aim and hit enemies more consistently.
Tree of Life has received quite significant buffs, with an increase of HP from 1000 to 1200 and an increase in burst healing per wave from 50 to 75.
Lastly, Parting Gift has been removed from Lifeweaver’s kit completely. This was an interesting and unique passive that seemed to fit Lifeweaver’s personality and character nicely. However, it’s somewhat understandable that the devs would choose to remove this, as it was the only ability in the game that heals the enemy.
What do you think of these Lifeweaver buffs? Will they make him a force to be reckoned with, or are his hitbox and healing still a significant issue? Let us know in the comments below, and remember to check out the rest of our content for plenty more topics covering all of your Overwatch 2 needs.
