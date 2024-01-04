Will There Be Pokemon Concierge Season 2? Answered

Pokemon Concierge is an adorable stop-motion series released on Netflix, taking a break from the classic Trainer battles and Pokemon League challenge to visit a much more calming atmosphere; Pokemon Resort, where humans and Pokemon alike can come to relax and have fun. Following the release on Dec. 28, 2023, fans are already raving about the series and desperate for more, so we’re here to give all the details on this possibility.

Is Pokemon Concierge Getting a Second Season?

Pokemon Concierge is a recently released standalone Pokemon TV Series available to watch on Netflix. Instead of classic protagonists Ash and Pikachu, or even the new protagonists, LIko and Roy, this series instead introduced the new (and way too relatable) Haru, and her Psyduck, as they take on the job of a new hire at Pokemon Resort.

Unlike most other shows, which use 2D animation to portray their narrative, Pokemon Concierge uses stop motion animation, which changes up the aesthetic significantly and adds some really beautiful details to the Pokemon world. The end result is nothing less than endearing and charming, causing the show to capture the hearts of viewers worldwide. Because of this, many are eager to know if there is more to come for Pokemon Concierge.

As of right now, there is no confirmation from either The Pokemon Company or Netflix on if Pokemon Concierge will receive a second season. However, this isn’t too out of the ordinary, as the show only released about a week ago, and stop-motion animation takes a lot of time and resources to produce. There’s still plenty of time and opportunity for a second season to be announced, so all we can do for now is sit back and wait. Don’t worry, we’ll be sure to update this post if any news comes out regarding more Pokemon Concierge, so feel free to check back in the future for any developments.

That's everything you need to know about whether there will be a second season of Pokemon Concierge.