Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Where to Catch Jangmo-o in The Teal Mask DLC

Luckily for fans of Dragon-Type Pokemon, Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC introduced a bunch of familiar creatures to catch and add to your Dex, such as Jangmo-o. This Pokemon has a fierce and powerful evolution line, making it a great choice to add to your team. If you’re setting out on a search for your very own Jangmo-o, then we’ve got you covered with all the information you’ll need to know below, including exactly where to find these scaly little guys in the land of Kitakami and every way to obtain them during your playthrough.

Where to Find Jangmo-o in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Teal Mask DLC

Jangmo-o is one of the lucky Pokemon from previous Generations to make an appearance in the Teal Mask. Luckily, if you’re in search of this scaly little dragon, then you’ll be glad to know Jangmo-o can be found and captured in the wilderness of Kitakami in both the Scarlet & Violet editions of the DLC.

As referenced on the map screenshot below, Jangmo-o’s habitat is highlighted in yellow, indicating that it likes to live in the Northwestern side of Kitakami in caves and barren areas. You can specifically find Jangmo-o roaming the Kitakami Wilds, Paradise Barrens, and Wistful Fields locations, so be sure to frequent these areas during your hunt.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Lastly, you can also find Jangmo-o in various 3-star Tera Raids. If you happen to stumble across one and defeat its Tera form, you will have an opportunity to catch it with a 100% success rate, so keeping your eye out for Jangmo-o Raids during your hunt can help you save a little bit of time.

That’s everything you need to know about where to catch Jangmo-o in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC. Now that you know where to find this little Dragon Type ‘Mon, why not check out our guide for how to get Dipplin? This is a new Pokemon introduced in the Teal Mask that you’ll need to complete your Kitakami Pokedex, so knowing how to obtain one is important.