Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh – All Details, Activities & Prices & More Explained

Pokemon GO has announced a new upcoming live event with GO Tour: Sinnoh, set to take place in Los Angeles in 2024. If you find yourself excited for this reveal, starring all of our favorite Generation 4 Pokemon, then we’ve got all of the information regarding the Tour that you’ll need to know, including activities and ticket prices.

Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh is set to occur in Los Angeles, California, at Rose Bowl Stadium during the dates of Feb. 17 – 18, 2024. The event will run from 9 AM – 5 PM each day, and aims to bring players together to experience catching, trading, battling, and Raids as a community, as well as hitting at some potential event spawns or bonuses for those who attend.

Ticket prices for the event are currently listed for the early bird price of $25 USD, with this discount lasting until 31 Dec. 2023. After that, tickets will remain available for purchase at full price ($30 USD) through the Pokemon GO website.

There is also special ticket upgrades available for additional purchase, as listed below:

Raid Lover – $15

Up to 18 free Raid Passes by spinning Photo Discs at Gyms

Additional 5,000 XP from completed raids

6 additional Candy awarded for catching Pokémon in five-star raids

3 additional Candy XL awarded for catching Pokémon in five-star raids (Trainers 31+)

Egg-thusiast – $15

1/4 Egg Hatch Distance

3× Hatch XP

3× Hatch Candy

3× Hatch Stardust

Increased chance of 10 km Eggs from spinning PokéStops and Photo Discs at Gyms

1/4 Egg Hatch Distance does not stack with other similar bonuses

Citywide Gameplay Add-Ons – $20

Wild encounters with event Pokémon

An increased chance of encountering Shiny Pokémon

Up to six Special Trades daily

1/2 Stardust Cost for trades

1/2 Hatch Distance

Up to nine daily Raid Passes by spinning Photo Discs at Gyms

Access to event Field Research tasks

Access to the Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf Photo Safaris

Once Trainers pick a badge – either Diamond or Pearl – they will remain on that team through the end of Pokémon GO Tour: Sinnoh – Global.

Restrictions for the city-wide gameplay add-ons apply. Trainers will only receive the ticketed event Special Research and Masterwork Research once.

Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh Gameplay & Features

Team GO Rocket Special Research

During the Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh event, there will be a limited-time Special Research story starring Team GO Rocket, who are apparently on a mission and need your help. This certainly sounds ominous, so it will surely be a fun mystery for players to follow.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company & Niantic

Masterwork Research

Trainers who hold the required Masterworl Research Tickets that will be attending the in-person Pokemon GO Tour: SInnoh event will have the opportunity to take on new Masterwork Research. This Research leads to a guaranteed encounter with Shiny Shaymin, a fan-favorite Legendary Pokemon for many.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company & Niantic

Diamond & Pearl Badges

Participants of the Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh event will have the chance to select one of two special badges – a Diamond Badge featuring Dialga, or a Pearl Badge featuring Palkia. After picking a Badge, your choice will carry over to a global event taking place the following weekend.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company & Niantic

Shiny Pokemon Debut

During the event, there will be an increased rate of shiny Pokemon spawn, meaning there will be an improved chance of encountering one of these rarities in comparison to the standard rate of one in five hundred. On top of this, certain Pokemon including shiny Stunky, shiny Chingling, shiny Chatot, shiny Carnivine, shiny Pachirisu, and more will be available in-game for the very first time.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company & Niantic

Raids

There are several special Raids set to take place during the Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh event, with both One-Star and Five-Star Raids included. These Raids will appear for the first thirty minutes of every hour within each player’s ticketed event hours.

One-Star Raids:

Turtwig + shiny chance

Piplup + shiny chance

Chimchar + shiny chance

Five-Star Raids:

Dialga + shiny chance

Palkia + shiny chance

Note from the Pokemon GO website:

For even more Raid Passes, you can purchase the Raid Lover add-on and increase the number of free daily Raid Passes you can earn during the event to 18 per day! Ticket add-ons are active from Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, at 12 AM, local time to Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, at 11:59 PM, local time.

Special Pokemon Appearing in the Wild

There will be special Pokemon appearing during the event, categorized by special habitats. Some of these Pokemon will also have a chance of being shiny, giving players a chance to make the most from the improved shiny rates during the Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh event.

Habitat: Entangled Ruins

Pikachu wearing Dawn’s hat + shiny chance

Tangela + shiny chance

Eevee + shiny chance

Misdreavus + shiny chance

Nosepass + shiny chance

Roselia + shiny chance

Duskull + shiny chance

Turtwig + shiny chance

Kricketot + shiny chance

Plant Cloak Burmy + shiny chance

Combee + shiny chance

Cherubi + shiny chance

Bronzor + shiny chance

Habitat: Seaside Metropolis

Pikachu wearing Dawn’s hat + shiny chance

Magnemite + shiny chance

Porygon + shiny chance

Ralts + shiny chance

Piplup + shiny chance

Starly + shiny chance

Bidoof + shiny chance

Trash Cloak Burmy + shiny chance

Buizel + shiny chance

East Sea Shellos + shiny chance

West Sea Shellos + shiny chance

Drifloon + shiny chance

Glameow + shiny chance

Finneon + shiny chance

Habitat: Bubbling Mire

Pikachu wearing Lucas’s hat + shiny chance

Aipom + shiny chance

Yanma + shiny chance

Gligar + shiny chance

Shinx + shiny chance

Cranidos + shiny chance

Shieldon + shiny chance

Sandy Cloak Burmy + shiny chance

Stunky + shiny chance

Gible + shiny chance

Hippopotas + shiny chance

Skorupi + shiny chance

Croagunk + shiny chance

Habitat: Hot Mountain Spring

Pikachu wearing Lucas’s hat + shiny chance

Lickitung + shiny chance

Rhyhorn + shiny chance

Magmar + shiny chance

Eevee + shiny chance

Togetic + shiny chance

Murkrow + shiny chance

Sneasel + shiny chance

Swinub + shiny chance

Snorunt + shiny chance

Chimchar + shiny chance

Buneary + shiny chance

Snover + shiny chance

Incense Encounters

The following Pokemon will be attracted to Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) during the event:

Unown S + shiny chance

Unown I + shiny chance

Unown N + shiny chance

Unown O + shiny chance

Unown H + shiny chance

Egg Hatchables

The following Pokemon will hatch from Eggs during the event:

Budew + shiny chance

Chingling + shiny chance

shiny chance Bonsly + shiny chance

Mime Jr. + shiny chance

Happiny + shiny chance

Munchlax + shiny chance

Riolu + shiny chance

Mantyke + shiny chance

In-Person Experiences

There will be several in-person activities that Trainers can experience during the Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh event, as listed below:

Sinnoh Snapshot

Take a snapshot during the event – Turtwig, Chimchar, or Piplup wearing Lucas or Dawn’s hat may surprise you!

Legendary Photo Opportunities

Encounter Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf in the wild during your Sinnoh adventure – plus, if you take a snapshot of one of them in the wild, you can earn another encounter with them!

Field Research

Trainers with an event ticket will have a boosted chance of receiving Field Research featuring Pokémon originally discovered in the Sinnoh region, including Turtwig, Chimchar, or Piplup wearing Lucas or Dawn’s hat!

Spiritomb Timed Research

Image Source: The Pokemon Company & Niantic

Spiritomb, a Pokemon formed by uniting 108 spirits, is also making an appearance in the Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh event. Spiritomb is well-known for being rare, and only obtainable through little side quests, and this is no different during this event. To encounter Spiritomb, players will need to spin 10 of the 108 special Pokestops scattered across Los Angeles County and Orange County to trigger encounters.

The Spiritomb Timed Research story will be available to all ticket-holding Trainers beginning Friday, February 16, 2024. The tasks associated with this Timed Research must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, at 8 PM local time.