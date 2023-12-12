Pokemon GO – How to Complete A Route to New Friendships Special Research

Pokemon GO’s A Route to New Friendships Special Research arrived with the Along the Routes event, which brought the arrival of the new NPC, Mateo. A Route to New Friendships offers several handy rewards and encounters, so Trainers will most certainly need to know how to progress this Special Research. We’ve got all you’ll need to know to complete these Tasks, so follow along below.

Pokemon GO – A Route to New Friendships Special Research Parts, Tasks & Rewards

Pokemon GO’s a Route to New Friendships Special Research was content included within the Along the Routes event as part of December 2023’s Timeless Travels Season. While this Special Research was only available to be claimed until Dec. 8, 2023, once claimed the Tasks will remain available for players to complete indefinitely. For this reason, there are still a lot of Trainers aiming to work their way through each part, so we’ve got you covered with all the the information you’ll need to do so.

A Route to New Friendships Special Research Tasks & Rewards – Part 1

Explore 1km: Rewards a Lillipup encounter

Rewards a Lillipup encounter Spin 3 Pokestops: Rewards 900XP

Rewards 900XP Earn a candy exploring with your buddy: Rewards 5x Razz berries

Rewards 5x Razz berries Exchange a gift with Mateo: Rewards Incense

Part 1 Completion Rewards: 1000XP, 1000 stardust

A Route to New Friendships Special Research Tasks & Rewards – Part 2

Catch 7 Pokemon: Rewards 10x Pokeballs

Rewards 10x Pokeballs Spin 5 pokestops: Rewards 1500XP

Rewards 1500XP Explore 3km: Rewards a Wooloo encouner

Rewards a Wooloo encouner Walk 1000m while traveling Routes: Rewards a Woobat encounter

Part 2 Completion Rewards: 1000 stardust, 5x Great balls

A Route to New Friendships Special Research Tasks & Rewards – Part 3

Hatch an egg: Rewards a Feebas encounter

Rewards a Feebas encounter Spin 15 Pokestops: Rewards 2000 XP

Rewards 2000 XP Complete 5 field research tasks: Rewards 1000 Stardust

Rewards 1000 Stardust Exchange a gift with Mateo at the end of a Route 3 times: Rewards a Hisuian Sneasel encounter

Part 3 Completion Rewards: 3x Ultra balls, 1000 stardust

A Route to New Friendships Special Research Tasks & Rewards – Part 4

Part 4 of the Special Research requires no extra Tasks to be completed, but will offer several rewards to players, who simply have to claim them. The rewards offered are as follows:

25 x Great Balls

5X Pinap Berries

10x Razz Berries

1000 Stardust

1000 XP

Hisuian Sneasel encounter

That’s everything you need to know about how to complete the A Route to New Friendships Special Research in Pokemon GO. For more helpful guides, check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite. We have a variety of Pokemon GO topics to help you catch ’em all and become a master of Gym Battles and Raids, such as best picks for the December 2023 Holiday Cup.