Can Hisuian Sneasel Be Shiny in Pokemon GO? Answered

Pokemon GO’s latest Timeless Travels Season will bring a variety of Hisuian Pokemon into the game for Trainers to discover, catch, and trade. Among them is Hisuian Sneasel, a beloved Fighting / Poison Dual-Type. If you’re wondering how you can get your hands on this little critter and if it will be available as a shiny, then follow along below, as we’ve got all the information you’ll need.

How to Get Hisuian Sneasel in Pokemon

In Pokemon GO, Hisuian Sneasel was previously only obtainable through the Hisuian Discoveries event in July – August 2023, where players could hatch one from a 7km Egg. Luckily for those that missed out, Hisuian Sneasel will be available to obtain again through the latest Timeless Travels Season, occurring throughout December 2023.

This Season brings a variety of events starring even more Hisuian Pokemon, which were previously only obtainable in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. As revealed on the official Pokemon GO website, Hisuian Sneasel has been confirmed as obtainable via Pokémon GO League reward encounters, which will occur upon reaching certain Tiers. On top of this, Hisuain Sneasel can also be snagged from the Along the Routes event, which is kicking off on Tuesday Dec. 5, 2023.

The Along the Routes event also presents Hisuian Sneasel’s shiny debut, finally giving players a chance to obtain a sparkling clawed friend for their team. To obtain a shiny Hisuain Sneasel, Trainers will need to prioritize hatching 7km Eggs or completing Field Research Tasks which may lead to an encounter.

That’s everything you need to know about whether Hisuian Sneasel can be shiny in Pokemon GO. For more helpful guides, check out our content here at Twinfinite. We have a variety of Pokemon GO topics to assist your catching, Raiding, and Egg hatching endeavors, such as everything you need to know about the Timeless Travels Season.