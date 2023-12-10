Pokemon GO Holiday Cup – All Rules & Best Picks Explained (December 2023)

Pokemon GO’s latest Timeless Travels Season brings a variety of new events, Raids, and Cups to the game across the 2023 Christmas and New Year holidays. Among the Cup involved is the Holiday Cup, which holds a unique set of rules. If you’re looking to jump into the PvP fun, then you’ll need a solid team to assist you – and we’ve got you covered. Follow along below for some of the best picks of each Type at both ranks of the Dec. 2023 Pokemon GO Holiday Cup.
- Pokemon GO Holiday Cup Rules and Dates
- Best Choices For Pokemon GO Holiday Cup: Great League Edition
- Best Choices For Pokemon GO Holiday Cup: Little Edition
Pokemon GO Holiday Cup Rules and Dates
The Pokemon GO Holiday Cup is part of the Timeless Travels Season, giving players a chance to celebrate the holidays by battling it out and climbing the Ranks. Naturally, the Holiday Cup has some specific criteria that players must meet regarding their team when participating in this division. These rules are very important to keep in mind when it comes to team building, as listed below:
- Holiday Cup will run from Dec. 9, 2023 – Dec. 16, 2023.
- Only Normal, Grass, Electric, Ice, Flying, and Ghost-type Pokemon are eligible.
- For Holiday Cup: Great League Edition, Pokemon must not exceed the CP limit of 1500.
- For Holiday Cup: Little Edition, Pokemon must not exceed the CP limit of 500.
As indicated by PvPoke, here are three of the best choices to consider for each of the original Pokemon Typings at either Great League Edition or Little Edition, as well as the strongest moveset for each Pokemon.
Best Choices For Pokemon GO Holiday Cup: Great League Edition
Grass Type
Shadow Abomasnow
- Fast Move: Powder Snow
- Charged Move: Energy Ball
Chesnaught
- Fast Move: Vine Whip
- Charged Move: Frenzy Plant
Lurantis
- Fast Move: Fury Cutter
- Charged Move: Leaf Blade
Normal Type
Vigoroth
- Fast Move: Counter
- Charged Move: Body Slam
Dunsparce
- Fast Move: Rollout
- Charged Move: Drill Run
Dubwool
- Fast Move: Double Kick
- Charged Move: Body Slam
Electric Type
Shadow Magnezone
- Fast Move: Volt Switch
- Charged Move: Wild Charge
Pachirisu
- Fast Move: Volt Switch
- Charged Move: Thunder Punch
Togedemaru
- Fast Move: Thunder Shock
- Charged Move: Fell Stinger
Ice Type
Alolan Sandslash
- Fast Move: Shadow Claw
- Charged Move: Ice Punch
Shadow Alolan Ninetails
- Fast Move: Powder Snow
- Charged Move: Dazzling Gleam
Frosslass
- Fast Move: Powder Snow
- Charged Move: Avalanche
Flying Type
Skarmory
- Fast Move: Steel Wing
- Charged Move: Brave Bird
Mandibuzz
- Fast Move: Snarl
- Charged Move: Aerial Ace
Altaria
- Fast Move: Dragon Breath
- Charged Move: Sky Attack
Ghost Type
Sabyleye
- Fast Move: Shadow Claw
- Charged Move: Foul Play
Shadow Chandelure
- Fast Move: Incinerate
- Charged Move: Flame Charge
Trevenant
- Fast Move: Shadow Claw
- Charged Move: Seed Bomb
Best Choices For Pokemon GO Holiday Cup: Little Edition
Grass Type
Cottonee
- Fast Move: Charm
- Charged Move: Grass Knot
Fomantis
- Fast Move: Fury Cutter
- Charged Move: Leaf Blade
Shadow Chikorita
- Fast Move: Vine Whip
- Charged Move: Body Slam
Normal Type
Smeargle
- Fast Move: Lock On
- Charged Move: Flying Press
Eevee
- Fast Move: Quick Attack
- Charged Move: Body Slam
Galarian Zigzagoon
- Fast Move: Tackle
- Charged Move: Body Slam
Electric Type
Pikachu Libre
- Fast Move: Thunder Shock
- Charged Move: Flying Press
Pachirisu
- Fast Move: Volt Switch
- Charged Move: Thunder Punch
Shadow Mareep
- Fast Move: Thunder Shock
- Charged Move: Body Slam
Ice Type
Alolan Vulpix
- Fast Move: Powder Snow
- Charged Move: Weather Ball (Ice)
Alolan Sandslah
- Fast Move: Shadow Claw
- Charged Move: Ice Punch
Snorunt
- Fast Move: Powder Snow
- Charged Move: Icy Wind
Fighting Type
Ducklett
- Fast Move: Wing Attack
- Charged Move: Brave Bird
Farfetch’d
- Fast Move: Fury Cutter
- Charged Move: Leaf Blade
Fletchling
- Fast Move: Quick Attack
- Charged Move: Fly
Ghost Type
Shadow Litwick
- Fast Move: Ember
- Charged Move: Mystical Fire
Lampent
- Fast Move: Ember
- Charged Move: Energy Ball
Haunter
- Fast Move: Shadow Claw
- Charged Move: Ice Punch
That’s everything you need to know about the rules and bet picks for Pokemon GO’s December 2023 Holiday Cup. For more helpful gameplay guides, check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite. We have a variety of topics to assist you with everything Pokemon GO, such as all Fighting Type weaknesses and counters.