Pokemon GO Holiday Cup – All Rules & Best Picks Explained (December 2023)

Pokemon GO’s latest Timeless Travels Season brings a variety of new events, Raids, and Cups to the game across the 2023 Christmas and New Year holidays. Among the Cup involved is the Holiday Cup, which holds a unique set of rules. If you’re looking to jump into the PvP fun, then you’ll need a solid team to assist you – and we’ve got you covered. Follow along below for some of the best picks of each Type at both ranks of the Dec. 2023 Pokemon GO Holiday Cup.

The Pokemon GO Holiday Cup is part of the Timeless Travels Season, giving players a chance to celebrate the holidays by battling it out and climbing the Ranks. Naturally, the Holiday Cup has some specific criteria that players must meet regarding their team when participating in this division. These rules are very important to keep in mind when it comes to team building, as listed below:

Holiday Cup will run from Dec. 9, 2023 – Dec. 16, 2023.

Only Normal, Grass, Electric, Ice, Flying, and Ghost-type Pokemon are eligible.

For Holiday Cup: Great League Edition, Pokemon must not exceed the CP limit of 1500.

For Holiday Cup: Little Edition, Pokemon must not exceed the CP limit of 500.

As indicated by PvPoke, here are three of the best choices to consider for each of the original Pokemon Typings at either Great League Edition or Little Edition, as well as the strongest moveset for each Pokemon.

Best Choices For Pokemon GO Holiday Cup: Great League Edition

Grass Type

Shadow Abomasnow

Fast Move: Powder Snow

Powder Snow Charged Move: Energy Ball

Chesnaught

Fast Move: Vine Whip

Vine Whip Charged Move: Frenzy Plant

Lurantis

Fast Move: Fury Cutter

Fury Cutter Charged Move: Leaf Blade

Normal Type

Vigoroth

Fast Move: Counter

Counter Charged Move: Body Slam

Dunsparce

Fast Move: Rollout

Rollout Charged Move: Drill Run

Dubwool

Fast Move: Double Kick

Double Kick Charged Move: Body Slam

Electric Type

Shadow Magnezone

Fast Move: Volt Switch

Volt Switch Charged Move: Wild Charge

Pachirisu

Fast Move: Volt Switch

Volt Switch Charged Move: Thunder Punch

Togedemaru

Fast Move: Thunder Shock

Thunder Shock Charged Move: Fell Stinger

Ice Type

Alolan Sandslash

Fast Move: Shadow Claw

Shadow Claw Charged Move: Ice Punch

Shadow Alolan Ninetails

Fast Move: Powder Snow

Powder Snow Charged Move: Dazzling Gleam

Frosslass

Fast Move: Powder Snow

Powder Snow Charged Move: Avalanche

Flying Type

Skarmory

Fast Move: Steel Wing

Steel Wing Charged Move: Brave Bird

Mandibuzz

Fast Move: Snarl

Snarl Charged Move: Aerial Ace

Altaria

Fast Move: Dragon Breath

Dragon Breath Charged Move: Sky Attack

Ghost Type

Sabyleye

Fast Move: Shadow Claw

Shadow Claw Charged Move: Foul Play

Shadow Chandelure

Fast Move: Incinerate

Incinerate Charged Move: Flame Charge

Trevenant

Fast Move: Shadow Claw

Shadow Claw Charged Move: Seed Bomb

Best Choices For Pokemon GO Holiday Cup: Little Edition

Grass Type

Cottonee

Fast Move: Charm

Charm Charged Move: Grass Knot

Fomantis

Fast Move: Fury Cutter

Fury Cutter Charged Move: Leaf Blade

Shadow Chikorita

Fast Move: Vine Whip

Vine Whip Charged Move: Body Slam

Normal Type

Smeargle

Fast Move: Lock On

Lock On Charged Move: Flying Press

Eevee

Fast Move: Quick Attack

Quick Attack Charged Move: Body Slam

Galarian Zigzagoon

Fast Move: Tackle

Tackle Charged Move: Body Slam

Electric Type

Pikachu Libre

Fast Move: Thunder Shock

Thunder Shock Charged Move: Flying Press

Pachirisu

Fast Move: Volt Switch

Volt Switch Charged Move: Thunder Punch

Shadow Mareep

Fast Move: Thunder Shock

Thunder Shock Charged Move: Body Slam

Ice Type

Alolan Vulpix

Fast Move: Powder Snow

Powder Snow Charged Move: Weather Ball (Ice)

Alolan Sandslah

Fast Move: Shadow Claw

Shadow Claw Charged Move: Ice Punch

Snorunt

Fast Move: Powder Snow

Powder Snow Charged Move: Icy Wind

Fighting Type

Ducklett

Fast Move: Wing Attack

Wing Attack Charged Move: Brave Bird

Farfetch’d

Fast Move: Fury Cutter

Fury Cutter Charged Move: Leaf Blade

Fletchling

Fast Move: Quick Attack

Quick Attack Charged Move: Fly

Ghost Type

Shadow Litwick

Fast Move: Ember

Ember Charged Move: Mystical Fire

Lampent

Fast Move: Ember

Ember Charged Move: Energy Ball

Haunter

Fast Move: Shadow Claw

Shadow Claw Charged Move: Ice Punch

That’s everything you need to know about the rules and bet picks for Pokemon GO’s December 2023 Holiday Cup. For more helpful gameplay guides, check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite. We have a variety of topics to assist you with everything Pokemon GO, such as all Fighting Type weaknesses and counters.