Guides

Pokemon GO Holiday Cup – All Rules & Best Picks Explained (December 2023)

Celebrate the holidays through Pokemon battles.

Pokemon GO Timeless Travels Battle League
Image Source: Niantic & Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO’s latest Timeless Travels Season brings a variety of new events, Raids, and Cups to the game across the 2023 Christmas and New Year holidays. Among the Cup involved is the Holiday Cup, which holds a unique set of rules. If you’re looking to jump into the PvP fun, then you’ll need a solid team to assist you – and we’ve got you covered. Follow along below for some of the best picks of each Type at both ranks of the Dec. 2023 Pokemon GO Holiday Cup.

Pokemon GO Holiday Cup Rules and Dates

The Pokemon GO Holiday Cup is part of the Timeless Travels Season, giving players a chance to celebrate the holidays by battling it out and climbing the Ranks. Naturally, the Holiday Cup has some specific criteria that players must meet regarding their team when participating in this division. These rules are very important to keep in mind when it comes to team building, as listed below:

  • Holiday Cup will run from Dec. 9, 2023 – Dec. 16, 2023.
  • Only Normal, Grass, Electric, Ice, Flying, and Ghost-type Pokemon are eligible.
  • For Holiday Cup: Great League Edition, Pokemon must not exceed the CP limit of 1500.
  • For Holiday Cup: Little Edition, Pokemon must not exceed the CP limit of 500.

As indicated by PvPoke, here are three of the best choices to consider for each of the original Pokemon Typings at either Great League Edition or Little Edition, as well as the strongest moveset for each Pokemon.

Best Choices For Pokemon GO Holiday Cup: Great League Edition

Grass Type

Shadow Abomasnow

  • Fast Move: Powder Snow
  • Charged Move: Energy Ball

Chesnaught

  • Fast Move: Vine Whip
  • Charged Move: Frenzy Plant

Lurantis

  • Fast Move: Fury Cutter
  • Charged Move: Leaf Blade

Normal Type

Vigoroth

  • Fast Move: Counter
  • Charged Move: Body Slam

Dunsparce

  • Fast Move: Rollout
  • Charged Move: Drill Run

Dubwool

  • Fast Move: Double Kick
  • Charged Move: Body Slam

Electric Type

Shadow Magnezone

  • Fast Move: Volt Switch
  • Charged Move: Wild Charge

Pachirisu

  • Fast Move: Volt Switch
  • Charged Move: Thunder Punch

Togedemaru

  • Fast Move: Thunder Shock
  • Charged Move: Fell Stinger

Ice Type

Alolan Sandslash

  • Fast Move: Shadow Claw
  • Charged Move: Ice Punch

Shadow Alolan Ninetails

  • Fast Move: Powder Snow
  • Charged Move: Dazzling Gleam

Frosslass

  • Fast Move: Powder Snow
  • Charged Move: Avalanche

Flying Type

Skarmory

  • Fast Move: Steel Wing
  • Charged Move: Brave Bird

Mandibuzz

  • Fast Move: Snarl
  • Charged Move: Aerial Ace

Altaria

  • Fast Move: Dragon Breath
  • Charged Move: Sky Attack

Ghost Type

Sabyleye

  • Fast Move: Shadow Claw
  • Charged Move: Foul Play

Shadow Chandelure

  • Fast Move: Incinerate
  • Charged Move: Flame Charge

Trevenant

  • Fast Move: Shadow Claw
  • Charged Move: Seed Bomb

Best Choices For Pokemon GO Holiday Cup: Little Edition

Grass Type

Cottonee

  • Fast Move: Charm
  • Charged Move: Grass Knot

Fomantis

  • Fast Move: Fury Cutter
  • Charged Move: Leaf Blade

Shadow Chikorita

  • Fast Move: Vine Whip
  • Charged Move: Body Slam

Normal Type

Smeargle

  • Fast Move: Lock On
  • Charged Move: Flying Press

Eevee

  • Fast Move: Quick Attack
  • Charged Move: Body Slam

Galarian Zigzagoon

  • Fast Move: Tackle
  • Charged Move: Body Slam

Electric Type

Pikachu Libre

  • Fast Move: Thunder Shock
  • Charged Move: Flying Press

Pachirisu

  • Fast Move: Volt Switch
  • Charged Move: Thunder Punch

Shadow Mareep

  • Fast Move: Thunder Shock
  • Charged Move: Body Slam

Ice Type

Alolan Vulpix

  • Fast Move: Powder Snow
  • Charged Move: Weather Ball (Ice)

Alolan Sandslah

  • Fast Move: Shadow Claw
  • Charged Move: Ice Punch

Snorunt

  • Fast Move: Powder Snow
  • Charged Move: Icy Wind

Fighting Type

Ducklett

  • Fast Move: Wing Attack
  • Charged Move: Brave Bird

Farfetch’d

  • Fast Move: Fury Cutter
  • Charged Move: Leaf Blade

Fletchling

  • Fast Move: Quick Attack
  • Charged Move: Fly

Ghost Type

Shadow Litwick

  • Fast Move: Ember
  • Charged Move: Mystical Fire

Lampent

  • Fast Move: Ember
  • Charged Move: Energy Ball

Haunter

  • Fast Move: Shadow Claw
  • Charged Move: Ice Punch

That’s everything you need to know about the rules and bet picks for Pokemon GO’s December 2023 Holiday Cup. For more helpful gameplay guides, check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite. We have a variety of topics to assist you with everything Pokemon GO, such as all Fighting Type weaknesses and counters.

Related Posts

About the author

Grace Black

Grace is a writer and digital artist from New Zealand with a love for fiction and storytelling. Grace has been writing for Twinfinite for one year and in the games industry for two years. She's an enthusiast of everything spooky, an occasional anime enjoyer, and a die-hard Ghost-Type Pokemon fangirl. Her favorite video games include Overwatch 2, Life is Strange, The Last of Us, Baldur's Gate 3, and Pokemon - all of which she will never tire of.

More Stories by Grace Black

Comments