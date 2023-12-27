Is There a New Live-Action Pokemon Movie Coming in 2024? Answered

A new rumour has been circulating the internet regarding the potential of a new Pokemon movie for 2024, starring Tom Holland. Of course, this has caught the attention of many Pokemaniacs worldwide, so if you find yourself digging for information, you’ve come to the right place. Follow along below for everything you’ll need to know about the possibility of a new live action Pokemon film releasing in 2024.

Will There Be a Live-Action Pokemon Movie with Tom Holland in 2024?

Before you go and get your hopes up too much, no, there is not any new Pokemon live-action movie in the making, nor has Tom Holland been confirmed to be working on any upcoming Pokemon projects of any kind.

This misinformation about a new live-action Pokemon film starring the actor came after a fan-made edit trailer was posted on YouTube, which quickly gained attention and blew up among eager fans of both the Pokemon franchise and well-known Spiderman actor, Tom Holland. Honestly, the trailer is pretty cool for a little fan-made edit project, so we’d encourage you to check it out for yourself below:

Despite using an overlay of a Netflix logo, there is nothing new about this trailer. Instead, this is the result of clever editing from the Detective Pikachu movie, as well as numerous scenes from Tom Holland’s career.

Despite any disappointment fellow Pokefans may feel, this is a pretty cool concept for a project, so who knows what’s in store for the future? Maybe Pokemon will consider doing something similar to the idea that is pitched here and give us a live-action following the tale of nostalgic Trainers, Red and Blue – or even Mr. Ash Ketchum himself! We’ll just all have to wait and see.

That's everything you need to know about the possibility of a new live-action Pokemon film being released in 2024.