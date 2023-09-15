How to Get Basculegion in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Teal Mask

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC has an assortment of returning ‘Mons from previous Generations to catch, train, and evolve. However, not all of these evolutions are as straightforward to achieve as the majority of specimens, making the task of filling your Kitakami Pokedex trickier to complete. Among these unique evolutions is Basculegion, the ancient evolved form of Basculin originating from the Hisui Region. If you’re wondering how to get Basculegion in the Teal Mask DLC, we’ve got all the information you’ll need, so follow along below.

While Basculegion has been added to Scrlet & Violet through the Teal Masks’ Kitakami Pokedex, getting your hands on this ‘Mon is much trickier than others. As indicated in the screenshot below, the Dex entry for this Pokemon states that its habitat is unknown, meaning it is unable to be found and captured in the wilderness of Kitakami.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

How to Get Basculegion in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC

The only way to get Basculegion in the Teal Mask DLC is by transferring one into your game via Pokemon HOME, or catching and then evolving a White Striped Basculin. Luckily, Basculin can be found in the wilderness of Kitakami, so we’ll break down exactly where you can obtain one of these fishy critters, and then how to evolve it into Basculegion below.

Where to Catch Basculin in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC

As indicated in the Pokedex entry below, Basculine can be found within a small habitat in the Northern section of the Kitakami map, known to live in ponds and rivers. The exact location in which you can catch Basculin is from the lake inside Kitakami Wilds that also borders Timeless Woods. This lake runs right into the first section of forest-like terrain inside the Timeless Woods, and within this section of water is where you can find Basculin.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Note that Basculine has three different forms (White Stripe, Red Stripe, and Blue Stripe) and in order for it to be able to evolve, it needs to be the White Stripe variation.

Evolving Basculin into Basculegion

Basculin has some fairly odd evolution requirements in comparison to most Pokemon, which can make it rather confusing on how to gain Basculegion in-game. To evolve Basculin, you’ll need to have it take around 300 damage in battle as a result of recoil, all without fainting.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

This can be achieved by battling in repetition only with the use of recoil moves. When it comes to recoil moves, you’ll have two choices – Wave Crash, which it learns at level 44, or Double-Edge, which it will learn at level 52. Once you have one of these moves on your roster, you can simply engage in a series of wild battles or matches against the various NPC Trainers, defeat the enemies only with the use of the recoil move, heal up your Basculin after the battle, and then rinse and repeat until you’ve clocked up around 300 recoil damage.

Upon reaching the required amount of recoil damage, Basculin’s evolution requirements will be met. Now all you need to do is raise Basculin’s by one more level through further battles, or have it chow down on some EXP Candies or a Rare Candy to reach this next level immediately. Making note of your Basculin’s total HP bar and tracking how much you’ve lost along the way during each battle can be a helpful indicator of how close you are to this 300 mark, and give you more clarity on when it’s a good idea to use these items or focus on leveling, so keep this in mind.

After gaining a level, Basculin will evolve into one of two different Basculegion forms. If your Basculin is a male, it will evolve to have a green-colored body with pink markings, while the female form has a green-colored body with white markings. Finally, your task will be complete, and you’ll be able to check this Dex entry off your list.

That’s everything you need to know about how to get Basculegion in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC. Now that you’ve achieved one of the trickier species evolutions in the game, why not check out our guide for how to evolve Poltchageist into Sinistcha? This is a brand new Pokemon native to Kitakami that also carries unique evolution requirements, so it might be worth a glance if you’re planning to complete the Dex.