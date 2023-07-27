Zelda: Oracle of Seasons and Ages Are Now Available for Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo has just added two new Game Boy Color games to its library of classic NSO games. This latest update brings the Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons and the Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages to Nintendo Switch Online.

Developed by Capcom in 2001, the two are separate games with unique plots, with Oracle of Seasons concentrating on action and Oracle of Ages concentrating on puzzles. After one game is completed, players can play an extended version of the other game with the use of a password. This means that each game is essentially a sequel to the other with the ability to start either one first.

In Oracle of Seasons, the world of Holodrum has been cursed so that the seasons change rapidly and out of order. Link must control the seasons to restore peace to Holodrum.

In Oracle of Ages, a sorceress travels through time to bring a darkness upon the world of Labrynna. Link must also travel through time to put a stop to her evil plans.

Both games can now be played with the base paid membership of Nintendo Switch Online. Game Boy games are the most recent addition to the service. This library was added earlier this year alongside Game Boy Advance games for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers.

These games come after previous additions to the Game Boy library last month in June in which Kirby Tilt N Tumble was added.

You can watch the official trailer for both Oracle of Seasons and Oracle of Ages below in order to see what each of the games is like, and let us know which of the two you plan to start first.