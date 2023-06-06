Kirby Tilt N Tumble, Harvest Moon, and More Classic Games Were Just Added to Nintendo Switch Online

Featured image source: Nintendo

Two Game Boy, one SNES, and one NES classic titles have just shadow dropped on the NSO service.

Nintendo has just expanded the selection of classic games on the Nintendo Switch Online service by introducing four additional titles from different platforms. The latest update adds two Game Boy games, one SNES game, and one NES game. Each of these now appear in their respective online libraries. Players can now enjoy these newly added classic games on the Nintendo Switch.

Joining the Game Boy lineup are Kirby Tilt ‘n’ Tumble and Blaster Master: Enemy Below.

In Kirby Tilt ‘n’ Tumblr, the objective is to roll Kirby through various platforming levels, collecting stars and defeating enemies along the way.

In Blaster Master: Enemy Below, players navigate through challenging levels and defeat enemies as they control a powerful vehicle, Sophia III, in a quest to rescue Jason’s frog Fred and save the underground world.

Joining the SNES library is Harvest Moon. In this first game in the franchise, players assume the role of a young farmer who inherits a dilapidated farm. He must work hard to restore it, cultivate crops, raise livestock, and build relationships with the townspeople in order to create a thriving agricultural community.

Finally, coming to the NES library is Mystery Tower. This is a puzzle-platformer where players solve intricate puzzles and overcome challenging obstacles. The goal is to reach the top and unravel the secrets hidden within.

All four of these games are available now. They can be played with the base paid membership of Nintendo Switch Online. Game Boy games are the most recent addition to the service. This library was added earlier this year alongside Game Boy Advance games for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers.

These games come after previous additions to each of the classic libraries back in March, such as Kirby’s Dream Land 2.

You can watch the trailer introducing Kirby’s Tilt ‘n’ Tumble, Blaster Master: Enemy Below, Harvest Moon, and Mystery Tower to Nintendo Switch Online below in order to get a feel for what each game is like.

About the author

Rebecca Stone Rebecca is a Staff Writer at Twinfinite. She has been with the site and in the games media industry for 4 years, and she has a college degree in psychology and writing. Rebecca typically covers Nintendo for the site, and she especially loves the Legend of Zelda series. Outside of gaming, Rebecca is an avid Swiftie and enjoys playing with her cat Frisk. More Stories by Rebecca Stone

Related Posts