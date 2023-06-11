We Happy Few Creators Get Down With the Blues in South of Midnight World Premiere

Image Source: Compulsion Games

The artistic creators of We Happy Few have showcased a brand-new original project, South of Midnight, during the Xbox Showcase 2023, featuring the latest exclusive to the Game Pass.

At the trailer’s beginning, we are introduced to a skeleton creature known as “Shakin’ Bones,” as he melodically plays the guitar in the fictional town of Prospero. We then meet the main protagonist, Hazel, who is on a mission to take down mystical monsters in an occult world.

Magical realism is at the heart of the story, with a unique twist in the modern world. More specifically, the game will further the South’s representation, where the concept of magical realism truly shines. The creative director, David Sears, also expresses that South of Midnight is based on “real-life folklore” of the region in an Xbox exclusive interview.

Although the trailer only showed a glimpse of Hazel, you can already see her personality brought to life through her expressive facial expressions and sarcastic sense of humor. Furthermore, narrative producer and creative specialist James Lewis believes having more representation in the gaming industry is crucial, stating, “To tell the story of a Black woman in this setting creates another level of complexity that the team had to meet with curiosity and empathy.”

You may have also noticed Hazel’s weaving abilities through her semi-autonomous strands, allowing her to see the universe in an entirely new way. In return, she can bring back creatures to where they are from, using her multiverse powers.

So, if you are interested in playing the South of Midnight, you can look forward to its release on Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. No official release date was shared during the announcement.

