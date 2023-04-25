Is Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Coming to Xbox Game Pass? Answered

Image via Electronic Arts

On April 28th, Respawn Entertainment is releasing Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the sequel to Jedi: Fallen Order from 2019. While the title will be coming to PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles, will Jedi: Survivor be coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Is Jedi: Survivor Going to Launch On Game Pass?

As of right now, Jedi: Survivor is not going to be on Xbox Game Pass at launch. It will be available to play on the Xbox platform, however there is no listing for the game for Game Pass’s April releases.

While the much-anticipated sequel might not be coming to Game Pass at launch, the first game in the series is already available for Game Pass subscribers. Jedi: Fallen Order being on the service shows that Respawn isn’t opposed to putting their games up for free, just maybe a little farther in the future.

For now, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor releases on April 28 on Xbox Series X|S, PS5 and PC. Not being able to download the game for free means players can choose between the standard and deluxe editions, costing $69.99 and $89.99, respectively. The deluxe edition of the game comes with two cosmetic packs for Cal and BD-1, while pre-orders for either version come with an Obi-Wan Kenobi pack.

For now, that’s all we have on if Jedi: Survivor is going to be on Game Pass. For everything else we know on the game, check out the links below.

