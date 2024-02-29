Survival Game Climbing Steam Wishlist Charts Is DayZ Meets The Division

2024 has been a year full of survival games and surprise hits. While Palworld falls into both categories, Nightingale, Enshrouded, and Helldivers 2 are all one or the other.

And this isn’t the end of the year’s interesting survival game releases – not even close. We saw Light No Fire revealed a few weeks ago, which is the follow-up to Hello Games’ No Man’s Sky, but another title has caught our eye.

Rooted, which is being developed and published by Headlight Studio and seems like a mix between DayZ and The Division, is climbing the Steam most wishlisted charts. The game’s Steam page reads:

“In this solo and multiplayer survival game, explore an ancient overgrown world full of dangers. Salvage, build, craft, hunt,.. and try to survive alone or with your friends in an evolving and fascinating post-apocalyptic environment. Powered by Unreal Engine 5.”

Image Source: Headlight Studio

It is Rooted’s changing perspective that caught my eye first. The over-the-shoulder view and camera movement are reminiscent of The Last of Us or The Division, but the trailer shows bird-eye-view driving, free-movement building, and first-person exploration too.

It’s also interesting that the game is due to have online co-op, online PvP, and single-player components, much like The Division does, so I anticipate heading out on missions with friends, only to encounter rival squads doing the same thing.

At the moment, the Steam page for Rooted doesn’t feature a release date or any information about an early access period, but we’ll keep an eye on it and report any news as it arrives. For now, you can add it to your wishlist to get updated yourself.