Starfield Crocs Are the One Piece of Merch We All Need

Bethesda

Ever since June 11’s Starfield Direct shed more light on what Bethesda’s space epic will bring to the table when it drops in September, fan speculation and anticipation has run wild.

We received swathes of information relating to Starfield’s character customization, the game’s ability to create unique planets for each player and the help of NASA to ensure the galaxy operates as realistically as possible.

What we didn’t expect in the Direct’s aftermath was a clamor for Starfield-themed footwear. Here we are though and, having seen a community-created set of Crocs that were actually shared ahead of June 11, we’re joining in the clamor and calling directly on Bethesda to get some soft and rubbery (sorry) shoes sorted.

The design, from Twitter user benkenobi2020, shows white Crocs with colored stripes, a deep blue interior and the Starfield logo featuring on top. A red strap at the back and underneath rounds off the multi-colored approach and completes some awesome Starfield footwear.

A lot of starfield merchandise being “leaked” but the one thing missing would be a @LordCognito and @kingdavidotw must have pic.twitter.com/uAMJ5r1gRV — Ben (@benkenobi2020) June 7, 2023

The creator joked they’re the “one thing missing” from the plethora of Starfield merchandise that was leaking ahead of the Direct. Having seen them, we concur.

It seems that they went down equally well among Twitter users. One tagged the official Crocs account and said: “make it happen ASAP”. Another said: “I know this is a joke but I would actually buy these for the house”. A third commented: “I would rock the SH*T out of these”.

Whether crocs and Bethesda join forces to give us some (inter)stellar footwear is another matter. In the meantime, read all about how you can gain early access to Starfield.

About the author

Joe Craven Joe is a writer and publisher based in England. He loves history, video games and football. As you read this, he's probably reading about an obscure war, playing a video game or moaning about Leeds United. More Stories by Joe Craven

