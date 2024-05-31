Silent Hill 2 Remake Fully Revealed With Release Date and New Trailers

Of all the games shown during last night’s array of livestream broadcasts, Bloober Team’s Silent Hill 2 remake revealed a staggering amount of new trailer footage, along with what everyone has obviously been waiting for: the release date. Thankfully, Bloober and Konami graciously provided everything we need to know about the game going forward.

Recommended Videos

Everything Gathered From Silent Hill 2 Remake State of Play & Transmission Trailers

Image Source: Bloober Team

Between both of the trailers released by PlayStation’s State of Play and Konami’s Silent Hill Transmission livestreams, there is a lot of new content to break down. It undoubtedly leaves fans of the original game excited, fascinated, and of course understandably critical.

In the State of Play trailer, we’re formally introduced to Angela Orosco in the iconic graveyard scene from the original game. A young woman with a lot of trauma on her shoulders, Angela is one of the primary characters James interacts with throughout his journey, and the trailer places particularly heavy emphasis on her and her personal demons. We even get a good glimpse at “Abstract Daddy”, the vile creature that torments Angela in particular.

Later in Konami’s Silent Hill Transmission broadcast, a second, much longer gameplay trailer revealed a more paced, detailed look at the game, “faithfully remade in the original vision”.

Image Source: Bloober Team

While previously hidden in the first teasers for the game, we now have a full look at Maria, the ominous doppelganger of James’ deceased wife Mary who follows him through much of his journey across Silent Hill. While still sporting her iconic short blonde hair, she has a new, more modern look for the remake, which will certainly spark discussion among diehard fans.

Further on we also see James meet Laura, a mysterious young girl who seems to know Mary rather well. Further footage reveals James trying to keep her from running off and figuring out why she knows Mary. Eventually, the trailer dramatically ends with James’ encounter with one of the first bosses from the original game. Eddie Dombrowski is notably still absent from any of this footage, but a final trailer may finally give him his moment.

Image Source: Konami

At the end of the State of Play trailer, Bloober Team finally revealed an official release date of October 8, 2024 for the Silent Hill 2 remake. Later on, during Konami’s Silent Hill Transmission broadcast, details about pre-ordering the game were also provided as well.

Silent Hill 2 remake is now available to pre-order either on Steam (PC) or the PlayStation store for PlayStation 5. There are two different editions of the game to choose from, including a Standard Edition and a Digital Deluxe Edition. Should you choose to pre-order the game, you’ll receive it along with some very interesting bonus items (as seen above).

Also, if you pre-order the Deluxe Edition of the game, you’ll get to play it two days early, which we’d say is the best bonus of all.

Standard Edition – 69.99 USD Silent Hill 2 (base game) Mira the Dog Mask (pre-order bonus) Robbie the Rabbit Mask (pre-order bonus; PS5 only)

– 69.99 USD Digital Deluxe Edition – 79.99 USD Silent Hill 2 (base game) Digital Artbook (pre-order/day one purchase) Digital Soundtrack (pre-order/day one purchase) Pyramid Head Mask (pizza box) (pre-order/day one purchase) Mira the Dog Mask (pre-order bonus) Robbie the Rabbit Mask (pre-order bonus; PS5 only) 48-hour Early Access

– 79.99 USD

Be sure to check out all of our latest news and features for Silent Hill, such as the first look at Pyramid Head in Return to Silent Hill.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more