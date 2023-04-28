Respawn Entertainment Address Star Wars Jedi: Survivor PC Performance Issues

Image Source: Respawn

Although the console versions of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor have relatively been met with praise, the Force hasn’t been strong enough for PC players, as they experience multiple performance issues. Fortunately, there may be a light at the end of the tunnel with the recent announcement from the EA Star Wars Jedi Team.

The developers have clarified that they are aware of the complication and will primarily focus on solving it to ensure the best quality performance for every player. Of course, the issue can’t be fixed overnight, but they will at least gradually launch patches as they continue to test the Jedi: Survivor’s gameplay.

A note from the Jedi Team on the PC version of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor pic.twitter.com/C3bp78VICr — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) April 28, 2023

While some fans in the comments were happy to hear back from the studio, others are still concerned about the device requirements and wonder if it will ever function properly. Nonetheless, there have been a few solutions along the way, including a handy setting trick that can improve the game’s visuals and performance. PC players may also find other fixes from the EA support page, in which they can learn about requirements and common issues.

For now, PC users will probably need to wait until more updates have been released to get the best experience. Even if it doesn’t provide a quick solution, the Star Wars Jedi Team will keep an eye out for potential problems to reduce the risk of them occurring later down the road.

Related Posts