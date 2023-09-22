Resident Evil 4 Remake: Separate Ways Pays Tribute to the Series’ Best Wesker Meme

COMPLETE. GLOBAL. SATURATION.

Short of Wesker passionately yelling “CHRISSSSS” shortly after that, the “complete global saturation” line is one of Resident Evil’s most iconic memes. It’s a line that gets uttered in Resident Evil 5, when Wesker finally reveals his evil master plan to Chris, and his plans with the Uroboros virus.

Today sees the release of the Separate Ways DLC for the excellent Resident Evil 4 Remake, and yeah, Wesker plays a bigger part in this story expansion as well. He serves as Ada’s mission control guy, feeding her relevant info and data and she goes about her mission. When Ada comments that the villagers are all hostile, Wesker confirms that the entire place has been infected. And then he utters this gem of a line: “Complete local saturation.”

It’s always fun to see Capcom be so wonderfully self-aware of the memes that have been borne from the series itself and its passionate community, then incorporate that into the games somehow. We’ve seen it in the past, like in Revelations 2, where Claire says she was almost a Claire sandwich, and the countless references to being a master of unlocking.

It’s also a testament to how versatile the Resident Evil series can feel; at times being a rather serious zombie story, while also being unafraid to be cheesy and even poke fun at itself.

Resident Evil 4 Remake is now available on consoles and PC, as is the Separate Ways story DLC.