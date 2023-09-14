Slinky & Sagacious Separate Ways DLC Confirmed For Resident Evil 4 Remake

The rumors were true! As part of the latest PlayStation State of Play livestream, it has been confirmed that Resident Evil 4 Remake will be receiving the long-awaited Separate Ways DLC on September 21.

First introduced in the 2005 original, Separate Ways is an additional series of chapters starring the mysterious agent, Ada Wong. The events would run parallel to Leon’s campaign, offering insight into some hitherto unexplained moments, such as who rings the church bell that calls off the villagers’ initial onslaught (unless of course, that person happens to be you).

Suitably, a little bit of espionage had alluded to this DLC’s existence months ago, when data miners located file names related to “The Another Order”, its grammatically dubious Japanese title. Despite this revelation — a Resident Evil Revelation, if you will — Capcom has remained mum on the subject, drip feeding us content such as Mercenaries Mode back in April without so much as a whisper toward Separate Ways until now.

While many had hoped Ada would be making her appearance as part of Capcom’s June showcase, we can at last rest easy in the knowledge that the wait is almost over. And hey, it’s in September no less; the special time of year that Raccoon City fell to the t-Virus all those years ago. How’s that for symbolism?

Also revealed was a first-person mode for PlayStation VR 2 which puts you in the shoes of Leon S. Kennedy himself. Needless to say, it looks like it will be terrifying and traumatic in equal measure. I am not looking forward to meeting Del Lago in virtual reality form.

Resident Evil 4 is currently available in all of its Ganado glory on PC, PS5, PS4, and Xbox Series X|S.