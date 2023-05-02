Redfall Player Beats Second Main Boss with Nothing But Melee Attacks

Image Source: Screenshot via Random Andy YouTube Channel

Close-quarters combat has typically been reserved for weaker enemies within games. But, in the case of Redfall, you can actually defeat a main story boss using your fists alone, thanks to a rather awkward exploit.

Based on a post from Reddit user PLZfixGame, players can utilize Jacob Boyer’s Cloak skill to temporarily hide from enemies, including supposedly tough monsters like the one and only Vampire God, Bloody Tom. We then see the YouTuber, Random Andy, take advantage of this hero’s ability as they perform several melee attacks on Redfall’s oblivious second boss.

Despite Bloody Tom’s threats and boasts about its “godly” powers, the creature remains dormant with each strike, making it easier to land a few jabs. But, of course, you can expect this process to take some time, especially since you need to wait until the Cloak ability has been replenished.

Although melee attacks can be time-consuming, it does make for a great story, knowing you single-handedly took down a monster with the mighty strength of your fists and nothing more. Other players in the comments have also noted Jacob’s OP backstab mechanic that can increase melee damage with his passive talents.

It isn’t entirely clear if you can do this with the remaining main story bosses, but it is certainly possible with Jacob’s overpowered Cloak. Only time will tell if the developers will fix this OP mechanic, so it’s a good idea to use it while you can in order to earn this unique accomplishment.

In our Redfall review, we gave the game a 3/5 citing numerous technical and performance problems, as well as repetitive mission types and combat that tarnish the experience. There may be a Vampire uprising in the town of Redfall, but it all felt a little too empty and unfinished for us to recommend splashing your cash on the shooter at launch.

Have you been playing and enjoying Redfall? Let us know your thoughts on the game in the comments below.

