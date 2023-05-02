Where to Find Amelia’s Rabbit in Redfall (Amelia’s Memorial Quest Guide)

Amelia’s Memorial is a Redfall quest which tasks you with finding the deceased Amelia’s card and toy rabbit so that a memorial of her can be set up in the Fire Station (your HQ). You’re told that both items can be found at the church in Redfall, but if you’re anything like us, you’ll find the card with relative ease, but struggle to find Amelia’s rabbit in Redfall. Here’s what you need to do to find it.

Finding Amelia’s Card

First off, let’s get the card out of the way. Upon arriving at the church, head to the very back of the building behind where the pulpit is.

Here, you’ll find three doorways, leading into an office, an open room with stairs at the back, and a kid’s toy room. Head through the middle door and up the stairs at the back.

On the desk in the corner of the room by the bloodied bodies on the floor, you’ll find Amelia’s Card. It’s highlighted in yellow, too, making it easy to spot.

Amelia’s Toy Rabbit Location in Redfall

Amelia’s toy rabbit is found in a really obscure spot within the church. To reach it, go back to the front of the church and head up the stairs on the right-hand side of the foyer. This will lead you into a room with a Vampire chillin’. Head past this and through the doorway leading to another staircase.

This will again take you into another room with another relaxin’ Vampire. Sneak past it or give it a big ol’ stake to the heart and then proceed through another doorway to your right with more stairs leading up.

At the end of this staircase, you’ll reach a ladder leading to the belltower. Instead of climbing up this, look to the left of the ladder, and you’ll see a ledge with another ladder leading down to a small platform. Make your way to this platform instead.

On the hard to reach platform, you’ll find a table with a clipboard called ‘Toy Donation List.’ Press ‘X’ to examine it.

Image Source: Bethesda Softworks via Twinfinite

Turns out, the Amelia’s toy rabbit in Redfall isn’t at the church after all. It was donated to someone in the Golden View Mobile Community, in the northwest corner of Redfall’s map. We’ve marked its location on the map below.

Image Source: Bethesda Softworks via Twinfinite

Once you reach the Golden View Mobile Community, use the compass at the top to track down Amelia’s rabbit’s location. It’s one of the few mobile homes that you can go inside, and you’ll find the toy rabbit laying on a bed.

Image Source: Bethesda Softworks via Twinfinite

Once you’ve got Amelia’s Rabbit and her card, you’re now all set to return to the Fire Station in Redfall and set up the memorial. You’ll be awarded XP for completing the side quest and you’ll get a nice thank you for your kind gesture.

Now you know how to complete the Amelia’s Memorial quest in Redfall. For more tips and tricks on the game, check out the links below.

