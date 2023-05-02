Redfall Console Player Shares More Fluid Controller Settings That Don’t Suck

Image Source: Arkane Austin

Redfall’s recent reviews have garnered a lot of negative attention toward the game, with many users expressing their concerns over terrible FPS rates and buggy performances. To top it off, the default settings for console players drive the stake to the heart even further due to sluggish controller mechanics that can make the experience unbearable.

Fortunately, the darkness of Redfall may clear with a helpful tip from Reddit user Speideronreddit, showcasing a change in the game’s sensitivity. One of the first things you can do to alleviate any motion sickness is to lower the Controller Sensitivity by 3 and Input Response Preset to Low.

In return, you’ll have a much smoother performance to assist you in your vampire-hunting adventures, along with the deactivation of the Motion Blur. Others have suggested turning off the camera shake and head bobbing as well for more fluid motions.

Many Reddit users in the comments have wondered why Redfall’s default settings weren’t set to these mechanics in the first place. However, numerous issues remain in the game, even if you input proper adjustments.

Unfortunately, PC users continue to experience problems with their controls, and it seems like there are currently no plans in sight to solve them.

The Redfall official Twitter has yet to comment on these concerns, regardless of the negative player feedback on several posts. Although there may be some solutions through the Bethesda Support page, the game’s wonky performance may not be fixed until an update launches at a later date.

