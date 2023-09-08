PSA: You Can Use EMP Grenades in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 for Free Gold Bars

Fortnite’s newest chapter introduced a brand new throwable called the Shield Breaker EMP grenade. This handy grenade is great against enemy cars, the new Business Turret, and also does decent against enemy shields. However, their use isn’t only confined to combat purposes.

Notable dataminer iFireMonkey has revealed that there is an even more beneficial use that players might not have expected. Players can use these grenades against the game’s many vending machines as a way to get free gold bars. Not just a couple, either. Hitting a vending machine with an EMP will drop amounts as low as 50 and as high as 150 per grenade.

You can’t just keep hitting it repeatedly, however, as there is a certain cooldown period between each gold drop. This makes this process risky as these grenades are certainly not quiet and give off a visual effect as well.

Are you looking for quick bars this season?



If you have a supply of Shield Breaker EMP grenades either from the High Voltage augment or from just finding them as floor loot, you can throw them at Vending Machines when the screen is blue and it'll spit out 50, 100, or 150 bars! pic.twitter.com/upSoR4b6JL — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) September 8, 2023

Considering there are regular quests related to spending or earning bars throughout a season, this will potentially cut down on a lot of the grind in getting them done. Though, please note that the gold maximum capacity is still 5,000 bars.

As with most loot in the game, there isn’t any real trick to finding the grenades. One of the game’s possible augments you can get in any match could also give you a free stack. There’s no reason not to take advantage of this little trick, as the developers at Epic Games definitely included it for players to find.

What do you think? Will this convince you to conserve your EMP grenades throughout a match, just in case you come across a vending machine? Or are you like us and hoard your gold bars, which means you’re already at or near the maximum capacity? We’d sure love to hear your thoughts in the comments.