PSA: Minecraft Mojang Account Holders Need to Switch to Microsoft Before Migration Ends

The Mojang switchover to Microsoft is officially reaching its end as the migration period concludes over the coming months. Java Edition users were the first to see these changes in 2020, and now all players will be affected through its mandatory account conversion.

Those who don’t switch over to Microsoft before Sept. 19, 2023, at 11 a.m. EST cannot access their Minecraft.net or Minecraft Launcher. You can also expect a shutdown for MSA migration-related ticket support two weeks before this date.

The Mojang to Microsoft migration is meant to enhance the security and player safety of Minecraft, revamping the old style of mechanics. If you haven’t changed your account, you still have time to update it, where you will obtain free access to Minecraft: Bedrock Edition for Windows and a cape.

How to Change Your Minecraft Mojang Account to Microsoft

The Microsoft switchover is, fortunately, relatively easy to complete and only requires a few minutes, even if you don’t have an account with this service. For more help, you can follow this step-by-step guide:

Log in to your Minecraft.net account. Select ‘It’s Your Turn to Move!’ on your profile page. Choose ‘Move My Account.’ Click ‘Get Code’ and verify your email. Log in to your Microsoft account or create a new one. Select ‘Complete Move.’

When implementing your Microsoft account, it’s best to ensure that you have chosen the correct one since it cannot be undone, and you won’t be able to access Minecraft through another profile.

Users can check their new account by logging into the application. However, some players have indicated that the Mojang migration is still present, despite entering the new credentials. Therefore, if you experience this issue, you can press ‘Go Back’ to refresh the page, allowing you to try again through the Microsft Login section.

Once the account alteration is complete, you can continue your Minecraft journey with this new system and prepare for the highly-anticipated Trails and Tales update.

