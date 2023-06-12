Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Gameplay Trailer Brings Back the Time Powers in a New Way

Image Source: Ubisoft

The Prince of Persia franchise is going in an entirely new direction with its main protagonist, Sargon, after Ubisoft has presumably scrapped the Sands of Time remake. But, despite this fresh take, longtime fans will witness the return of the classic time powers, thanks to the latest gameplay trailer shown at Ubisoft Forward 2023.

In the gameplay sneak peek, you’ll dive into Mount Qaf, a Persian-inspired environment filled with puzzles, valuables, quests, and formidable enemies. Sargon is on a mission to find Prince Ghassan and bring him back to Persepolis, that is, until he has been separated from his crew.

Although the side-scrolling gameplay was not present in the iconic trilogy, it was previously featured in the original 1989 version, bringing it back to the series’ roots. However, this time around, the main antagonist can harness the powerful time abilities to make it even more difficult in battle. It isn’t entirely clear what their talents will entail, but it will undoubtedly increase the game’s challenge.

Fortunately, Sargon will unlock new skills throughout his journey, including a dash move and a technique that restores structures from the past. The Commented Gameplay Ubisoft Forward trailer also clarifies that the map will be “a semi-open world,” allowing you to encounter fellow travelers and embark on quests.

Besides this sneak peek, Ubisoft Forward provided a Reveal Animated trailer to show Sargon’s brute strength across Mount Qaf.

Sargon takes on many powerful foes during the reveal, from a mysterious creature to a colossal-sized statue. On top of that, you’ll notice his weapon lineup with the return of the dual swords and a dynamic bow.

Those interested in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown can look forward to its release on January 18, 2024, including consoles like the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and PS5.

