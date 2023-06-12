Assassin’s Creed Mirage New Gameplay Walkthrough Lets You Become a Part of the Brotherhood

Image Source: Ubisoft

Ubisoft Forward 2023 has showcased a new gameplay walkthrough of Assassin’s Creed Mirage, as the main protagonist Basim takes on a mission to assassinate a captain. You’ll discover the latest mechanics of the series, from a blowdart tool to the classic targeting system of the bird companion.

Dedicated fans can anticipate revamped graphics and gameplay in the upcoming launch, featuring new and old elements of the series.

In the trailer, fans can grasp the new mechanics of the game, such as a freeze-time ability that can target and execute multiple enemies at a time. You’ll also see the blowdart tool in action, which has similar qualities to the Blowpipe in past Assassin’s Creed titles. For the most part, the walkthrough primarily leans on the sneaky side until it leads to an all-out brawl, demonstrating the iconic assassination kills the series is known for.

As the story progresses, players will witness the transformation of Basim, shaping him into an elite assassin of the new creed. Longtime fans will also notice a touching tribute to the original that started it all, where they’ll travel to the home of all assassins in the famous Alamut. In return, you’ll know more about the origins of the creed to help you better understand the complexity of the series’ lore.

Other than Basim, Roshan is another character you can expect to meet in your expedition. She is a masterful assassin of the Hidden Ones’ stronghold and has taken him on as her apprentice. The newest story trailer gave fans a sneak peek of their partnership as Roshan guides him to become the next master.

Players will also meet other members of the creed throughout the trailer, along with the treacherous Order that has been the primary antagonist of the entire franchise.

Now that we’ve received even more details about Assassin’s Creed Mirage with Ubisoft Forward, you can look forward to its upcoming release in the near future. While you wait, you can prepare for its launch by pre-ordering the game, including a Collector’s Case packed full of exclusive content.

About the author

Kristina Ebanez Kristina is a Freelance Writer and has been with Twinfinite for one year. She typically covers Minecraft, The Sims 4, Disney Dreamlight Valley, anime, Call of Duty, and newly released games. She loves the Metal Gear Solid series (Snake Eater especially), Rockstar's Bully, the Horizon franchise, What Remains of Edith Finch, and many more. Her dog is also an avid video game watcher, primarily when there's a horse or a cat. She has a Bachelor's degree in English from the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo and grew up gaming on the islands. More Stories by Kristina Ebanez

Related Posts