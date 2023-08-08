Pokemon Stadium 2 and Pokemon Trading Card Game Are Now Available for Nintendo Switch Online

They're not the mainline games, but we'll take them anyway.

Nintendo has just added two more classic Pokemon games to their NSO libraries. Pokemon Trading Card Game and Pokemon Stadium 2 are now available to play on the online service.

In Pokemon Trading Card Game, which was originally on Game Boy Color, you search for legendary cards while battling trainers. It’s basically a video game version of the tabletop card game.

Pokemon Stadium 2, which was originally on Nintendo 64, is similar to the first game in the series. It adds Pokemon from the Johto region, and you battle gym leaders and the Elite Four from Pokemon Gold and Silver versions. There are also 12 mini games, such as Eager Eevee and Pichu’s Power Plant. You can play these single player or with up to three other friends.

Pokemon Trading Card Game can be played with the base paid membership of Nintendo Switch Online. This library was added earlier this year alongside Game Boy Advance games for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers. Most recently, Zelda Oracle of Seasons and Oracle of Ages were added to this library last month.

You’ll need the Expansion Pack upgrade to the base online membership in order to play Pokemon Stadium 2 on the Switch. This upgraded membership costs $49.99 per year for an individual membership. It costs $79.99 for a family plan of up to eight people.

Both Pokemon Trading Card Game and Pokemon Stadium 2 are available now in their respective classic libraries for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers.