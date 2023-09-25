Pokemon Go May Be Getting Another Detective Pikachu Event Soon

Pikachu has long been synonymous with the iconic Pokemon franchise, and the world’s most famous (and cutest) little yellow mouse has proven itself able to do just about anything, even solving elaborate crime mysteries in the world of pocket monsters. As it turns out, fans of Pokemon, and in particular the mobile game sensation Pokemon Go, may soon have a special new event to look forward to, if a mysterious new post on X (formerly ‘Twitter’) that popped up today is anything to go by.

In tandem with the upcoming Switch release of Pokemon Company’s anticipated video game sequel ‘Detective Pikachu Returns‘ on October 6, Niantic’s Pokemon Go looks like they’re preparing to commemorate the occasion with another iteration of their own Detective Pikachu event sometime very soon. The first one rolled out back in 2019 to ring in the premiere of Warner Bros live action adaptation film Detective Pikachu. Both were well-received, and with the new game set to come out in a couple weeks, it’s not too surprising that Niantic is looking to give it another go.

The first event involved unique Raid battles and Field Research tasks, along with the appearance of Pokemon from the actual movie that you could also catch for your collection. When it came to getting Detective Pikachu, players had to use the AR feature to snap pictures, and there’d be a chance of a photobomb moment to snag the special version of the Pokemon creature.

Pokemon Go’s official account on X tweeted this hint today, with all signs pointing to it indeed being a Detective Pikachu event. It remains to be seen what the new version of the event will entail, considering that this time it’s tailored to the release of a video game rather than a movie, but we can guess that it will still have many of the same features as the first event.

As for when it’ll take place, that hasn’t been disclosed yet either. However the current season of Pokemon Go is called ‘Adventures Abound’, which is taking place from September 1 to December 1. Given the tweet’s hashtag, it’s safe to say that coupled with the imminent release of Detective Pikachu Returns, that the event will come knocking very soon. If you find any other hints, let us know!