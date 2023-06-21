Mysteries Are Afoot in Detective Pikachu Returns; Releases in October

Detective Pikachu is receiving a proper sequel in the form of Detective Pikachu Returns, and it’ll be available sooner than most might have expected.

During the Nintendo Direct held on June 21, it was revealed that the sequel to the Pokémon spinoff had been in development. Not only that, but it is nearly ready for release, with a launch date of Oct. 6, 2023 currently locked in.

The reveal came alongside a teaser trailer for the game. In it, Tim Goodman and Detective Pikachu are seen working alongside city officials for an event intended to better encourage Rhyme City’s tenants of teamwork and coexistence with Pokémon. as is usually the case though, something goes wrong, leaving Tim and Pikachu to solve a mystery and set the city back on the right track.

Or at least, that’s the idea. In practice, there are plenty of hijinks the two get caught up in as a result of Detective Pikachu’s inclination toward sillier Detective tropes. He can be seen doing everything from creating a disguise out of foam to opining about his coffee and trying desperately to climb atop a Growlithe for some unknown reason.

Other snippets of footage from the game are shown alongside these story elements, with Pokémon from across the series making appearances. These include those from the two most recent generations such as Inteleon and Morpeko, with heaps more likely to make appearances throughout the city.

It’s a solid teaser of what’s to come, and fans of both Pokémon and the spinoff series proper should give it a full viewing down below.

Detective Pikachu Returns is slated for release on Oct. 6, 2023 exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. For more on the series and all other things related to the Pokémon series, check out any of the related articles down below.

