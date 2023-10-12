Persona 3 Reload Will Come With New Features Including Gardening & Bonding With Junpei

Persona 3 Reload is a full remake of the original PS2 game, and it’s not just getting a pretty facelift in the style of Persona 5. It’s also getting plenty of new features that help to enhance the experience. Atlus has just dropped a new video showing off some of things you can do in Iwatodai dorm, which you can check out down below:

Aside from the familiar snazzy music that will greet you each evening in the game, it looks like the dorm will become more of a hub or a base where you can actively spend time with your teammates in more meaningful ways. For instance, the dorm common room now has a DVD player, which will allow you to watch movies or shows with other characters, deepening your social link with them while also increasing your attributes.

Similarly, it looks like you’ll also be able to sit around the lounge and engage in other activities like just chatting with your teammates, or reading with them. The video also showed off a gardening feature, which was present in both Persona 5 and Persona 4 Golden. Most importantly, though, it looks like every teammate will have a chance to improve their combat skills as you spend time with them — even the ones without a social link, like Junpei.

It’s worth noting that Junpei was a character you could bond with if you played as the female protagonist in Persona 3 Portable, but he wasn’t an option in the original game. Considering that Reload won’t feature the female protagonist, it’s nice to see that the game will still give you the chance to bond with him in other ways and help him get stronger.

Persona 3 Reload is set to be released Feb. 2, 2024.