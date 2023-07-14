Overwatch 2 Devs Assure Bug Fix Is On the Way For Broken Lucioball Games

Overwatch 2’s Summer Games event has returned for 2023, alongside the mid-season Hero balance patch update. With the arrival of this event, the return of everything Summer Games has to offer has been implemented back into the game, including cosmetics from previous years of the event, a new Winston’s Beach Volleyball limited-time game mode, and of course, the fan-favorite Lucioball game mode.

However, while many have been eager to jump right into Lucioball’s action on the pitch and start scoring goals, it seems the game mode isn’t playing exactly how it’s supposed to. Players quickly began to notice a bug regarding Lucio’s ‘Boop’ ability, failing to interact with the movement and trajectory of the ball as intended.

This creates frustration for those trying to show off their skills and enjoy the limited-time game mode, as Lucioball relies heavily on such an ability to function properly. In this case, recorded by player wowItsPortal, the ball fails to move at all when the Boop ability is used. Check it out for yourself below:

Thankfully, the Overwatch team has been quick to address this issue, with Executive Producer Jared Neuss assuring fans that the bug has been noted and ‘top people’ are already investigating the issues and working on a fix to solve this problem as soon as possible.

While there’s been no ETA confirmed for a fix by the Overwatch 2 team at this stage, here’s hoping that it won’t be too long and that games of Lucioball can soon play out smoothly once again.