No, the Larian Studios & BG3 Lawsuit Isn’t Real, Here’s What You Need to Know

Baldur’s Gate 3 fans worldwide were stunned when they woke up on August 10 and saw rumors of a lawsuit against developers Larian Studios. Or at least, that’s what they initially thought. It turns out the whole thing’s been a bit of a hoax, and it’s all thanks to a viral, satirical TikTok.

Is the Baldur’s Gate 3 & Larian Studios Lawsuit True?

No, there’s no lawsuit being filed against Baldur’s Gate 3 or its developer, Larian Studios.

The reason the rumors spread so quickly was because of a viral TikTok which claimed that game companies, including Ubisoft, EA and Activision-Blizzard, were suing Larian Studios for essentially making a game that is too good.

It jokes that they are “raising players’ expectations” by “setting the bar too high” and making a game “that works.” There’s also the inclusion of formal-looking documents and claims of $100 billion being requested.

In short, it’s a satirical video designed to poke fun at AAA releases that fall below the standards players expect. The creator even confirmed this in the video’s comments, saying: “It was written as a prop for this satirical news video.”

At the time of writing, the TikTok has nearly 300,000 views, continuing to attract attention and new viewers on the video-sharing platform.

Since its launch, Baldur’s Gate 3 has been acclaimed by players and critics alike, sitting alongside games like Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom as one of 2023’s best releases. It’s extremely unlikely that any game will ever face legal action for essentially being too good. If they did, the likes of Rockstar and Nintendo EPD would be dealing with hefty legal fees.

Instead, Larian Studios are working on making the game as good as it can be. They’ve even refused to share information on possible DLC, saying they don’t want to announce anything until it’s ready. No lawsuits here, just Dungeons and Dragons-inspired fun.