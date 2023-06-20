Nintendo Direct Tomorrow Will Feature 40 Minutes of Info on Games Coming This Year

Featured image source: Nintendo of America

Nintendo has announced that there will be a Nintendo Direct livestream tomorrow morning. It will be roughly 40 minutes in length, and it will focus mainly on games releasing this year. Additionally, it will include new information about Pikmin 4, which releases next month.

Tune in on June 21 at 7:00 a.m. PT for a #NintendoDirect livestream featuring roughly 40 minutes of information focused mainly on Nintendo Switch titles launching this year, including new details on Pikmin 4.



Watch it live here: https://t.co/utzePnKjGc pic.twitter.com/ro5jotd6rD — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 20, 2023

There are currently two known first party Nintendo Switch titles that are releasing this year: Everybody 1-2-Switch!, which releases next week, and Pikmin 4, which launches this summer on July 21. A handful of third party games are also slated to be released on the Switch this year.

Besides those titles, we don’t know of any first party games releasing after July for the remainder of the year. This Nintendo Direct will give us a chance to see what else could be coming to the Switch in the fall and winter months. Usually there are at least one or two big first party games that release around the holiday months, and we don’t know of any yet.

This is the first Nintendo Direct since earlier this year in February.

There are plenty of games that we are expecting DLC and expansion packs for, including Splatoon 3 Side Order and Pokemon Scarlet & Violet The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero. Many fans also hope that there will be DLC announced for Tears of the Kingdom. Its predecessor Breath of the Wild received a substantial expansion.

What do you hope to see in tomorrow’s Nintendo Direct? You can catch it on Nintendo’s official YouTube or Twitch pages at 7:00 am PT / 10:00 am ET. You can also watch it on their official website right here.

